Lititz author Mari Hernandez-Tuten will host a promotion on Nov. 13 to benefit women in area shelters.

For every copy of Hernandez-Tuten’s “Proverbs 31 in 5 Minutes a Day Bible Study” purchased at the Mustard Seed Boutique in Lititz on Nov. 13, the author will donate a copy to a women’s shelter.

Hernandez-Tuten was inspired to write the Bible study book after attending her father’s funeral, where she heard stories about how her father impacted those in his community. According to a news release, the book and the promotion are part of Hernandez-Tuten’s desire to “carry on her father’s legacy of sharing God’s love with others.”

The Mustard Seed Boutique is located at 36A E. Main St, Lititz.