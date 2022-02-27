Each February I read a book on the Black experience in America, since I didn’t learn much about it in school.

The Reconstruction era and Jim Crow were glossed over in history class. Growing up in the 1970s and celebrating the newly elected Shirley Chisolm and Andrew Young, it was confusing to learn that there were Black congressmen from Southern states as early as 1870.

I’ve learned a lot about other cultures through books. However, it is not easy to admit that I have had to turn to books to understand my fellow Americans, and their parallel lives as if they were foreigners. They speak the same language as I do, some went to the same public school, yet their experiences are drastically different and for one reason only: the color of their skin.

I read Frederick Douglass’ autobiography, and his fierce intelligence shocked me to imagine a man like this in slavery. Richard Wright introduced the idea of the cycle of racism in “Native Son.”

I read well-known works by Black women writers: Alice Walker’s “The Color Purple, Maya Angelou’s “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” and Tony Morrison’s “Song of Solomon.” They are tales of abuse but also of hope and feminism.

In March 2020, after the killing of George Floyd, I realized I had to read more than one book a year if I was going to more fully understand racism and how we can support freedom and justice for Black citizens. And I needed to hear from 21st-century Americans.

But first I had to read James Baldwin’s “The Fire Next Time.” It had been on my want-to-read list, and Floyd’s death bumped it to the front of the line.

It sounded like it was written in the summer of 2020, though it came out in 1963. The book opens with a letter to his nephew, James, and Baldwin speaks plainly about the racism that the boy will confront, telling him that his grandfather (Baldwin’s father) “was defeated long before he died because ... he really believed what white people said about him.” He tells his nephew that he doesn’t need to become like white people nor be accepted by them, but that he “must accept (white people) and accept them with love,” because “they are, in effect, still trapped in a history which they do not understand; and until they understand it, they cannot be released by it.”

To get to a post-racial America we need to listen and learn.

A good start in understanding racial injustice is Bryan Stevenson’s “Just Mercy.” As a young lawyer, Stevenson started the Equal Justice Initiative, dedicated to defending the wrongly condemned and those trapped in our criminal justice system. Jeffrey Toobin quotes Stevenson in an Aug. 15, 2016, article: “Lynching was racial terrorism,” he said. “Old people of color come up to me sometimes and say, ‘Mr. Stevenson, I get so angry when I hear someone on TV talking about how they’re dealing with domestic terrorism for the first time in our nation’s history after 9/11. You need to make them stop saying that, because that’s not true.’ ”

In “Heavy: An American Memoir,” by Kiese Laymon, he and his friends talk about having “black abundance,” which they believe will save them in this white world. But in Laymon’s experience, the white world doesn’t recognize their excellence. For example, when he answers correctly, a high school teacher pats him on the head. The teacher doesn’t pat the white students on the head. Later, in college, he is accused of plagiarism for using a large word!

Isabel Wilkerson, in “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent,” relates a story about a girl born in 1971 named Miss, her legal first name, by her father so that white people would be forced to refer to her with a term of respect. He hated the way younger white neighbors addressed his respectable mother and grandmother by their first names, never calling them Mrs. or Miss. When his daughter, Miss, was in high school in Texas in the 1980s, the principal asked for her name, didn’t believe it, but begrudgingly said it. He told her that he knew she wasn’t from Texas because she looked him in the eye when he was talking. “Colored folks from around here know better than to do that.”

A collection of reflections on race edited by Jesmyn Ward, “The Fire This Time,” includes an essay by Jamaican-born writer Garnette Cadogan, “Black and Blue.” Cadogan had always walked all over Jamaica — a dangerous place to navigate — so when he moved to New Orleans in 1996 and was warned not to walk in unsafe neighborhoods, he didn’t understand how America could be unsafe for him. “What no one had told me was that I was the one who would be considered a threat,” Cadogan said.

As a white American, I can walk, talk, shop and drive without harassment. I never had to hear “The Talk” from my parents, because I don’t need to worry about any lack of respect landing me in jail. My white skin gives me a pass.

I’ll let Baldwin have the last word: “Whatever white people do not know about Negroes reveals, precisely and inexorably, what they do not know about themselves.”

