It's not quite spring yet, but you can feel it coming.

The downpours of snow have given way to weather in the mid-60s, and that little bit of serotonin rush from the sunlight can almost instinctively make you want to turn up whatever you're listening to. In these first weeks of 2021, music of all genres has been steadily pouring out of Lancaster County.

With the weather warm again and vaccines being deployed at a steady rate, who knows? Maybe you'll be able to catch some of these acts performing outside at a - gasp - concert soon? It might be wishful thinking, but it's the same kind of thinking that led to a lot of the music we've rounded up below.

Listen below and support the artists if you're able.

A Scent Like Wolves - "Mystic Auras"

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was recently quoted saying that bands are a dying breed. Perhaps he hasn’t listened to enough metalcore? A Scent Like Wolves released its newest album, “Mystic Auras,” in February, the band’s first album in nearly three years. The time spent on “Mystic Auras” becomes apparent from the intricate riffs and composition of opening song “Eastern Lights.” Aided by Grammy-nominated producers Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland – also Lancaster natives – as well as a slew of guest vocalists, A Scent Like Wolves will be ready to take on the world once the world opens up again.

Key tracks: "Eastern Lights," "Deja Vu"

Shoyei ft. PINK i - "Nothin 4 U"

Bedroom dance parties have been a hallmark of the last year, and no Lancaster artist has been soundtracking them like PINK i, otherwise known as Ian Sanchez-Herasme. “Nothin 4 U” a new house track by Seattle-by-way-of-Lancaster artist Shoyei, features PINK i on vocals. The song pulses with life and all but begs to be played loudly on a shimmering dance floor, surrounded by friends. It’s a future that is still a ways off, but at least when we get there, we’ll have “Nothin 4 U” ready to go.

Ford the River - Adult Thoughts

There's mission statements, and then there's the opening lines from "Anthem Part Three," from Ford the River's debut album, "Adult Thoughts."

"Our biggest fans are just six years old/CDs and T-shirts are going unsold/Even our wives think this is a joke/They'll tolerate it 'till we go broke"

From there, you know exactly what you're getting into - a pop punk band comprised of four guys "on the wrong side of 30," making music for anyone who cares to listen, because it's fun. The lyrics go on to delve into topics like getting a dayjob and stalking your old high school friends on Facebook. In the wrong hands, this might seem banal, but Ford the River makes embracing the trivialities of life sound like a downright blast. For all you 9-to-5ers with Warped T-shirts hiding in your closet, this is the anthem, throw all your hands up.

Flight Medicine - "Never Recover"

Combining traditional acoustic instruments with bombastic dance beats, Flight Medicine's "Never Recover" EP is filled with songs that take you outside of yourself. Songs like "Left My Love Across the Ocean" and "Back From the War" start small, with just vocals and a steady beat, before exploding into what can best be described as "EDM style dance montages," the kind that wouldn't be out of place as the soundtrack to an episode of "Riverdale." For those that want to experience the songs sans-beats, Flight Medicine also has an acoustic version of the EP on its Bandcamp page.

Terian Mack - "So Cold"

Sometimes, artists make promises that they can't quite keep. This is not the case for Terian Mack, who declared that he'd be dropping a new single every Monday for the foreseeable future. Seven Mondays and tracks later, Mack has remained true to his word. The newest of these singles, "So Cold," showcases Mack crooning through an icy autotune filter. The beat seems to get slower as the song progresses and Mack falls further into heartbreak. With the recent announcement that Mack will be the first artist in Music for Everyone's "Songs for Justice" project, Mondays are going to be looking up for long time.

Spoken Musik - "Super Flyy"

Actually getting to the point of releasing finished music is difficult enough, but releasing a debut single that establishes what you're all about in the span of three minutes? Close to impossible. Spoken Musik, the nom de plume of Lancaster's DeJuan Rosado, sticks the landing with his first single, "Super Flyy." While it boasts no musical resemblance to the Curtis Mayfield song with one less "Y," it does feature a breezy flow and positive energy. When Rosado sings the hook, it serves both as a mission statement and something for the listener to aspire to.

"Now it's time to be free/it took a lot of courage so I can be me/it took a lot of purpose, I won't let it go/if I'm writing notes it means I'm only setting goals"

Medusa’s Disco - "Surfin' Billy"

In February, Medusa’s Disco became a three-piece band after the departure of co-singer/guitarist Wynton Huddle. The now-trio’s new single, “Surfin’ Billy,” has an appropriately demented rockabilly feel and showcases singer/guitarist Hunter Root’s buoyant guitar playing. The band is already lining up concerts at outdoor festivals this summer, so expect to hear this echoing from a venue near you sometime soon.

The Unbullyables - "Travels to the Deep Blue"

Decades into its emergence as an art form, sample-based beatmaking continues to be highly prevalent. And why? Because it will never cease being fun to hear bygone sounds contorted into something fresh. As the saying goes, the most beautiful flowers are grown in...well, you know. On "Travels to the Blue," the beatmaking duo The Unbullyables turns old vinyl into a concise meditation for quarantine times. According to the Bandcamp description, all records were purchased at Lancaster city's Mr. Suit Records, which lends even more to the charm - with the right equipment and a proper day's digging, who know what you can come up with?

Key tracks: "Banshees," "Submariners," "Good Grief"