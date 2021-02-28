While some volunteer opportunities have an ebb and flow throughout the year, those who spend their time working with animals often find that their help is needed on a more consistent basis. This tends to be the case at Greystone Manor Therapeutic Riding Center, whose mission is focused on providing equine-assisted activities to children and adults with special needs.

The main volunteer opportunities at Greystone include assisting with lessons, barn duty and schooling riding. Volunteers are also needed for special group activities and events.

“We hope to be able to hold more of our group activities in person as this year progresses,” states Greystone volunteer coordinator Bobbi Schmid. “We are always looking for individuals with a passion for helping others, who are willing to commit their time for a rewarding experience.”

Volunteers of all experience and skill levels are welcome. Lesson volunteer opportunities are available Monday, Wednesday and Saturday mornings and Monday through Thursday evenings.

Barn duty opportunities are available seven days a week, morning or night. Volunteers must be 14 years of age or older, and complete background check clearances.

Lesson volunteers can be sidewalkers, who assist the riders, or they can be horse leaders, in charge of leading the horse during the mounted lesson. Training is offered for sidewalking during new volunteer orientation. There are special training sessions if you wish to become a horse leader.

Barn duty consists of feeding, watering, horse turnout and grooming, stall picking and various barn chores.

“Many of our volunteers enjoy peaceful mornings and fun afternoons; time well spent caring for our wonderful horses,” Schmid says.

Schooling riding opportunities are available to skilled and experienced equestrians. This is important to keep the horses well trained, responsive and healthy. Volunteers who wish to participate must complete a six-week volunteer session and pass a riding skill test.

Greystone Manor is located at 1063 Hartman Station Road in Upper Leacock Township.

For more information about helping at Greystone Manor, visit the volunteering page of the website, greystonemanortrc.org/volunteers, or reach out to Schmid at 717-203-7388 or vol.coordinator.gmtrc

@gmail.com.



Other volunteer opportunities

Here are some other ways that you can get involved in the community:

• The New Hope Community Closet in Quarryville is in need of volunteers, specifically volunteers willing to check out customer purchases.

Its cash registers are user friendly and very simple, and New Hope trains its volunteers how to run the registers. Volunteers have found this position to be quite rewarding. Hours are flexible and will accommodate volunteers’ schedules.

Work areas and heavy traffic areas are cleaned regularly, making a safe environment for all.

Contact the store manager, Katey Ragsdale, 717-786-2034, if you are interested in volunteering at New Hope.

• Are you looking for a reason to get outside? Consider registering for the Earth2Etown Community Cleanup event happening at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24.

To register your cleanup team, use the Google Form link at lanc.news/Etown

Cleanup. Answer a few questions on that form so you and your team can be matched with a local area to clean up.

After you’re done saving the planet, you can stop by Elizabethtown Borough Park for more E2E fun.

Contact earth2etown@gmail.com with any questions about this event.

Audrey Lilley is the manager of volunteerism and advocacy at United Way of Lancaster County.