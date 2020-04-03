Life under a government-mandated stay-at-home order is peculiar. Everyone is together in feeling distant.

To capture that, we asked the LNP | LancasterOnline Life and Culture staff to share a moment of their week in quarantine. Here’s what they shared.

Mike Andrelczyk, features reporter

Every few hours I get paranoid that I’m getting it.

I open the tin of ground coffee and stick my nose inside to make sure I’m not losing my sense of smell. I take my temperature. I test my breathing on my Personal Best Peak Flow Meter.

I take my asthma medication. I make sure we have enough glucose tabs for my wife — a Type 1 diabetic. I go to the local gas station to buy extra batteries for her One Touch glucose testing meter. There’s a woman wearing a mask and an oversized AC/DC T-shirt in line behind me. She is holding four packs of toilet paper.

I text my dad. He’s feeling sick. He was tested for COVID-19 12 days ago, and he still hasn’t gotten any results back. He’s using an inhaler like I have now. But he says he’s feeling better.

My wife and I are staying inside as much as possible. Finally we decide to take a walk. We walk past a house we’ve walked by hundreds of times. There is a woman raking some dead leaves from her hedges. We’ve seen her before too. But we’ve never talked.

She looks and up and smiles and says hi.

Soon we are talking. Her from her yard and my wife and I from the street. We say we feel lucky to be able to work from home. She says two of her three kids are able to work from home, but her other son was recently laid off.

“He’s the one who needs money the most too,” she says.

She says she’ll look for us again.

We keep walking, but we don’t see anyone else.

Earle Cornelius, faith and values reporter

Taking a recent break from my bedroom/office, I took our dogs for a walk past Bonfield Elementary School in Lititz. A woman walked past, then turned and said, “I know you.” It was Jean Schopf, who retired from the human resources department at LNP | LancasterOnline years ago. It was a nice social-distancing conversation that made me feel somewhat connected to the outside world again.

As I headed back to the house, I came upon sidewalk drawings of flowers and rainbows and sayings the neighborhood kids had written. Those chalk words and figures, that soon would be washed away by the rain, suggested hope and better times ahead. That’s something the rain cannot wash away.

Jane Holahan, entertainment reporter

In these strange times, I just never thought my kitchen faucet would start leaking. When the world is on pause, shouldn’t household problems be on pause too?

But there it was. On the night of March 26, my husband noticed the water spreading across the counter. It would only be a matter to time before it started dripping on the floor. We’d been through this before, but the fixes were only temporary.

I waited until the next day, worried that our plumber would be self-isolating.

He was not. He wasn’t working a lot, but emergencies were a different matter.

Our new gleaming faucet was installed by 1:30 p.m. March 27. First thing I did was wash my hands.

The world does go on.

Jenelle Janci, team leader

Social distancing hasn’t been as easy for me as I’d hope it would be. Like so many, I’m simultaneously grateful for my material comforts while also mourning what’s been lost in this mess.

But pictures and videos of my nieces and nephews have managed to cheer me up, despite the odds. My sister-in-law asked if I’d consider being a pen pal with my toddler nephew. I agreed with enthusiasm.

As a kid, I loved writing letters. I kept up a correspondence for quite some time with my mom’s beloved aunt. I still feel a special bond to her because of it.

And now, I get to be on the other side of the exchange. Since my nephew is so young, he dictates (often hilarious) messages to my sister-in-law to write, and then doodles on the page. I dug out my adult coloring book — one of my many past attempts to alleviate my anxiety — and colored half of the page. I’m mailing it to my nephew with a letter asking him to finish it for me. It’s artistic collaboration in the time of coronavirus.

I’m not sure who is more excited to receive a response in the mail.

Erin Negley, features reporter

I consider myself a pretty independent person.

I now know that I’m able to be an independent person because of the support of my community. The fear of COVID-19 has broken the ties to that community and it is painful.

The past three weeks have revolved around my home. Sheltering there with my husband, caring for our 12-month-old daughter and working from home. These days, I feel lucky to have the luxury of doing all of this from home. I have a home. I have a job. I have a job that can be done remotely.

That said, it’s exhausting caring for a toddler and finding time to work. Day care is closed. Family members can’t stop by to help or arrange a sleepover.

In the times of the coronavirus, I am understanding a different kind of independence. Right now, my days are split into mom time and journalist time. Getting outside helps. So does digging in the dirt.

The days are long but there are have been moments in our little family that knit us closer together. I’m not going to minimize those moments by putting them into words.

We’re finding comfort in FaceTime calls. I got my not-so-techie parents to figure out Skype. I’ve rediscovered phone calls without video.

I worry about my dear Nana who moved into a memory care home the day before they banned visitors. I sent a postcard to her, telling her we will hug each other when it’s safe.

Kim O’Donnel, food reporter

I have lost all track of time. I no longer know what day it is, and I’m constantly checking a calendar to verify. I know that when the sun creeps through the bedroom window, it’s just before 7, and when the sky fills with pink streaks of paint that it must be 12 hours later.

Sleep doesn’t come easily. But I notice that on days when I take an online yoga class or listen to a guided meditation, I can quiet my mind and sleep through the night.

My husband, also a journalist, is working from home too. We’re both working long days and occasionally shout “hi” to one another from our respective corners of the house. At night, we meet in the kitchen and we cook (or I cook and he washes the dishes) and more often than not, we eat dinner sitting on the living room floor, kind of tatami style, at our coffee table. We catch an episode (or three) of the TV series “Schitt’s Creek.” We laugh out loud and forget about the encroaching uncertainty for just a little while.

My other escape valve awaits me in the yard. There’s wintered-over kale in the raised bed, producing tender shoots and broccoli-like shoots, which we enjoyed the other night in a stir-fry. I’ve found a small village of earthworms in several containers and transferred them to the bed where they got to work right away. With my trowel, I draw a few lines in the soil and sprinkle seeds — cilantro, parsley, lettuce, arugula — thinking that this year, they are so much more than the first bites of spring. They are seeds of hope.

Mary Ellen Wright, deputy team leader

One bit of normalcy I’ve been able to enjoy as I’ve stayed home is being able to “attend” my weekly WW Studio (formerly known as Weight Watchers) meetings from my living room.

Using Zoom at different times during the week, I’ve been able to see and hear my regular WW leader conduct the class as she normally would. On my phone or laptop, it’s great to see both familiar faces of those who attend my regular meeting and other members who live elsewhere within our region.

Since we can’t be there to support each other in person, it’s great to get ideas from other members on how they’re sticking to the WW program and staying active under these unconventional circumstances.

And bonus: I’ve actually lost some weight since the corona quarantine started!