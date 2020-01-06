This story was updated with information on ticket availability for this event.

The luncheon portion of an annual April library fundraising event, featuring bestselling author David Baldacci, sold out within hours Monday morning. But tickets are still available to hear Baldacci's post-luncheon speech.

Baldacci, who has written 38 novels for adults — many of them thrillers — is the speaker for this spring’s 20th annual author luncheon organized by the Council of Friends of Public Libraries. Baldacci has also written seven books for young readers.

Mary Ann Heltshe-Steinhauer, retired public relations manager for the Library System of Lancaster County and a member of the Council of Friends, said while the luncheon tickets are sold out, there still many tickets available for Baldacci's speech, at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 30, in the auditorium of Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road.

Those speaker-only tickets, which cost $40 each, are available by emailing Cathy Doremus at cdoremus@ptd.net, or by visiting bit.ly/DBSpeakerTix to print out a form that can be sent in with payment.

Those with speaker-only tickets will have a chance to buy a Baldacci book at a discount from independent bookseller Aaron’s Books of Lititz, which provides the books for the annual author luncheons, Heltshe-Steinhauer says. Baldacci will be signing books after his speech.

Aaron’s Books co-owner Todd Dickinson will be at Calvary Church during the April event to sell some of the author’s paperbacks. Aaron's Books and the county’s library system are co-hosts of the luncheon with the Council of Friends, a group of volunteers and avid readers who promote reading and raise money for libraries throughout the county.

Proceeds from the event will be divided among public libraries around Lancaster County.

Heltshe-Steinhauer had predicted the 500 luncheon tickets would sell out quickly because Baldacci is such a popular author. The luncheon tickets, which went on sale Monday morning, were sold out by noon.

Baldacci’s most recent titles include “Redemption,” “One Good Deed” and “A Minute to Midnight.” Several of his books have been adapted into movies and TV shows.

Many of Baldacci’s books have been written as part of one of several novel series, including ones revolving around the characters of government assassin Will Robie, detective and former professional football player Amos Decker and former Secret Service agents Sean King and Michelle Maxwell.

Baldacci and his wife, Michelle, also founded the Wish You Well Foundation, which supports the development and expansion of literacy and educational programs.

In 2008, the foundation partnered with Feeding America to launch Feeding Body & Mind, an initiative through which more than a million books have been collected and distributed through food banks to families in need.

Baldacci, who practiced law before gaining success as a novelist, lives in northern Virginia with his family.

For more information on the event, visit the Library System of Lancaster County’s website at lancasterlibraries.org/author-events.