Lancaster General Health has announced a series of community blood drives for March.

All donors must schedule an appointment to give blood, by calling 717-544-0177. Links are included below for drives that have online signups available.

All donors will receive tickets to a Lancaster Barnstormers game and a keychain.

— Wednesday, March 3, 2-7 p.m.: Hosanna church, 29 Green Acre Road, Lititz. lanc.news/LGHbloodHosanna

— Thursday, March 4, 2-7 p.m.: Alliance Church, 425 Cloverleaf Road, Elizabethtown.

— Tuesday, March 9, 2-7 p.m.: Faith Reformed Presbyterian, 611 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.

— Wednesday, March 17, 2-8 p.m.: Bird-in-Hand Fire Company, 313 Enterprise Drive, Bird-in-Hand.

— Thursday, March 18, 2-8 p.m.: Blue Ball Fire Company, 4305 Division Highway, Blue Ball.

— Tuesday, March 23, 2-7 p.m.: Robert Fulton Fire Company, 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom.

— Wednesday, March 24, 2-8 p.m.: Kinzer Fire Company, 3521 Lincoln Highway, Kinzers.

— Thursday, March 25, 2-8 p.m.: Willow Street and Strasburg Lions Clubs, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street. Register online at: lanc.news/LGHbloodWillowStreet.

— Wednesday, March 31, 2-7 p.m.: Marine Corps League of Lancaster County Detachment No. 294, 2340 Ironville Pike, Columbia. Register: lanc.news/LGHbloodColumbia.

Community members also may schedule appointments to donate at the Blood Donor Center at LGH’s Suburban Outpatient Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 202, second floor, by calling 717-544-0177 and choosing option 1, or visiting LGHealth.org/GiveBlood.