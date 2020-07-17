Lancaster hospital maintenance housekeeper Stanley Gantz was in for some big surprises Thursday night, courtesy of the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" show.

In an episode of the late-night ABC talk show, guest-hosted by comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalo, Gantz was declared a "health care hero" and a "sanitizing superstar" by the show and got to "meet" and sing with one of his own heroes — singer Smokey Robinson.

Gantz, who has worked at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health's LGH hospital for the past 10 years — he rides his bike to work every day, he said on the show — was being interviewed by Maniscalo via video conference about all of the special precautions Gantz and other health care employees must take as they clean the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maniscalo asked Gantz about his favorite singer; according to a Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Facebook post today, Gantz is known for spreading smiles around the hospital by singing Smokey Robinson tunes. Gantz's nickname around the hospital is "Soul Man," Maniscalo said.

As Gantz begins singing "My Girl," which was co-written by Robinson, the Motown music legend suddenly appeared on screen, singing along with Gantz.

"Hey! How you doin' Smokey?" Gantz said.

"I appreciate you, my brother," Robinson told Gantz. "Thank you, when you go around the hospital, for singing my songs. ... You're the man."

Gantz tells Robinson he saw him in concert, live, years ago.

During the talk-show segment, Robinson told Gantz he's sending him an autographed copy of the 1963 album "Time Out with Smokey Robinson and the Miracles." And Maniscalo told Gantz that the Green Goo company is sending him $10,000. Gantz was visibly shocked.

Green Goo is also donating bottles of hand sanitizer and "plant-based salves" to LGH, Maniscalo, who told Gantz he formerly worked as a janitor, added.

"God bless you for what you do, man," Robinson said to Gantz. "God bless you and everybody at the hospital — all the workers, and people who take care of all the people there, especially with the virus going around like it is."