June is National Pride Month, which is often marked with lavish, colorful parades that celebrate one's self-expression and identity.

Though a pandemic has cancelled and postponed many pride events nationwide, local communities are stepping up to make sure pride month is celebrated in some capacity.

One such event is a LGBTQ+ social distancing celebration set to take place in Lancaster city on Saturday, June 20.

The event won't just celebrate pride month; it will coincide with celebrations for World Refugee Day and Juneteenth.

"With all events being cancelled, we need to come together in some capacity," said Karen Foley, interim executive director of the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition.

Foley, along with business owner and entrepreneur Mustafa Nuur, organized this event to keep pride alive in Lancaster city, be it pride in one's sexuality, gender, national origin or skin color.

The event will be a full-day affair, lasting from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., on the 300 block of Laurel St. in Lancaster city.

During the first half of the day, artist Justin Jones will paint a mural on the side of a building in celebration of the "Love Your Block" grant Foley won.

From 4 to 6 p.m., Gigi Merrero will DJ.

Those who can not attend the event will be able to tune in virtually via livestream on the LGBTQ+ Coalition's Facebook page.

Upcoming pride events

- Friday, June 19: An LGBTQ+ and refugee panel that will talk about the intersections of race, nationality, sexuality and gender identity. Guest speakers include refugee business owner Mustafa Nuur and mayor Danene Sorace. The goal is to talk through underrecognized intersections of race and sexuality.

- Saturday, Oct. 24: Lancaster's big pride event, originally scheduled for June 21, has been moved to October. The event will still be in the Clipper Magazine Stadium, like originally intended, and will be hosted by Lancaster Pride, a separate organization than the LGBTQ+ Coalition.