The pressure to be out and about to prove one’s loveworthiness on Valentine’s Day can simply be too much. Even if you can snag a last-minute reservation, your favorite spot likely will be operating at a turbo-frenzied pace and everyone, it seems, will be wearing stress goggles. The feeling everywhere you go the whole dang day is as saccharine as a warm diet soda.

What if we were to call off all romantic field trips and we brought the festivities home? Imagine if we called off the mandated romance and focused on love as a universal rather than an exclusive notion.

When I first sketched out this dine-in Valentine’s menu, I had the one-on-one sweetheart theme in mind. But in recent days, I’ve had a change of (ahem) heart. Maybe this year your Valentine is your kid. Maybe it’s your neighbor lady who needs help taking out the trash. Maybe it’s your oldest friend from high school. Love is love is love, am I right?

In the words of the 1965 song popularized by singer-songwriter Burt Bacharach:

“What the world needs now is love, sweet love/

It's the only thing there's just too little of/

No, not just for some/

But for everyone.”

So let’s spread the love far and wide. From where I sit, one of the easiest, most spreadable ways is to invite others into your kitchen, cook together and share a meal. It’s arguably the most exquisite expression of loving kindness, no matter who’s joining you at the table.

The trio of dishes I’ve dreamed up lend themselves to co-cooking and working together as a team if you want. With your special someone(s) at work on the brownies, you can focus on the rice. The brownies bake for 35 minutes while the rice simmers for 40. During the downtime, you can divvy up shrimp peeling and chile sauce prepping. Another set of hands can set the table or be the DJ.

Whether it’s a table for two or ten, here’s to love – in the many splendored ways it can be, for each and every one of us. Now let’s eat.

Love, Kim

CHILE SHRIMP

This is the dish I make for Russ, my co-pilot in life, when he’s having a bad day. He loves how the tomato-based sauce is all at once spicy, sweet and pungent, and how it cozies up to the rice. For a party of five or six, double the amounts.

Adapted from “The Best Recipes in the World” by Mark Bittman.

Makes 2 to 3 servings.

Ingredients:

1 pound medium or large shrimp, peeled

Salt for sprinkling

1 2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and sliced

3 garlic cloves, peeled and lightly crushed

1 medium shallot bulb, peeled and roughly chopped (about 1/3 cup)

1/2 habanero chile pepper, seeded and roughly chopped (yields medium-spicy results; adjust as needed)

1/4 cup tomato paste

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1 medium lime)

2 tablespoons fish sauce (also known as nam pla)

2 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari

1 1/2 teaspoons granulated sugar

3 tablespoons neutral oil (safflower, sunflower, or grapeseed are good choices)

3 tablespoons water

1/4 cup fresh parsley or cilantro leaves, roughly chopped

Directions:

Place peeled shrimp in a bowl and sprinkle with salt. Keep in refrigerator until ready to cook.

Place the ginger, garlic, shallot and chile pepper in a food processor or mini chopper and blitz until minced. Add a teaspoon of water if the mixture gets stuck.

In a small bowl, stir together tomato paste, lime juice, fish sauce, soy sauce, fish sauce and sugar until well blended.

Place a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil, tilting the pan until the surface is coated. Add the ginger mixture and stir constantly, adjusting the heat as needed, about 1 minute.

Stir in the tomato paste mixture, plus the water, cooking until the sauce begins to bubble. Add the shrimp, stirring until coated, and cook until the shrimp turn opaque, about 5 minutes.

Serve with rice or rice noodles.

VEGETARIAN OPTION Substitute 1 pound cauliflower florets for the shrimp. Coat the cauliflower with 2 tablespoons of oil and 1/2 teaspoon of salt and roast in a 425 F oven until tender, about 25 minutes.

If you don’t or can’t use fish sauce, you can substitute coconut aminos or make your own seasoning sauce that approximates the pungency and saltiness of fish sauce.

In a small bowl, combine 1/4 cup water, 1/4 cup pineapple juice, 2 tablespoons raw (aka turbinado) sugar and 1 tablespoon tamari. Makes a scant 1/2 cup. Store the remaining sauce in the refrigerator.

BROWN RICE PILAF

To go with the highly spiced and saucy shrimp, I’ve pared down my pilaf recipe which typically includes cooked onions and a garnish of chopped pistachios. The method, however, remains the same: toasting the rice in oil before adding liquid and scenting with whole spices like cinnamon, clove and cardamom. This is a method you can try with other grains to have as a staple throughout the week.

Adapted from "The Meat Lover's Meatless Celebrations" by Kim O'Donnel.

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons neutral oil

1 1/2 cups medium- or long-grain brown rice

2 2/3 cups water

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cinnamon stick

1 whole clove (optional)

Directions:

Place a medium saucepan over medium-high heat and swirl in the oil until the surface is coated. Stir in the rice and toast until it’s slightly golden and starts crackling, about 3 minutes. Add the water, the salt and the cinnamon. Bring to an active boil. Cover and reduce the heat to low. Cook until the water is absorbed, about 40 minutes. Remove from the heat and keep covered until ready to serve.

QUINOA BROWNIE

With ground quinoa as the “flour,” these brownies are naturally gluten-free. But in my husband’s opinion, they are killer brownies that happen to be gluten-free. I threw caution to the Valentine-themed wind and baked them in a heart-shaped pan, as pictured in the photo. But if shopping for an extra pan is not in your plans, a square 8- or 9-inch brownie pan does the trick.

Excerpted from “The Meat Lover's Meatless Celebrations” by Kim O'Donnel.

Makes about 16 servings.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup quinoa, or 2/3 cup quinoa flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped roughly

4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped roughly

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 6 pieces

1 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 eggs, beaten lightly

1/2 cup unsalted walnuts, chopped roughly

Directions:

Grease a baking pan and line with parchment with a few inches of overhang so you can easily remove brownies after baking.

Grind the quinoa in a coffee or spice grinder until it looks powdery, like flour. Transfer to a small bowl and add the salt and baking powder.

Set up a double boiler: Pour a few inches of water in a medium saucepan and place a heat-proof bowl that fits snugly on top, yet without touching the water. Place all of the chocolate and the butter in the bowl and melt over medium-low heat. As the mixture melts, the chocolate will take on a glossy sheen. With a heatproof rubber spatula, gently scrape the sides of the bowl and stir. When the mixture is completely melted, it will be shiny and smooth.

Heat the oven to 325 F.

Remove the bowl from the heat and whisk in the sugar and vanilla, followed by the eggs, one at a time. Switch to a wooden spoon or rubber spatula and stir in the quinoa mixture until well incorporated. Stir in the walnuts until evenly distributed. Transfer the batter into the prepared pan and into the preheated oven.

Bake on the middle rack until a skewer inserted into the middle comes out nearly clean, about 35 minutes. You are looking for a fudgy crumb and overbaking will yield a dry result.

Transfer the pan to a rack and allow to cool completely, at least 1 hour. Using the parchment overhang, remove from the pan and transfer to a cutting board. Place a plate on top of the brownies and invert. Carefully remove the parchment. If the brownies are still even a little bit warm, expect some breakage. Slice and serve.

Brownies are best stored in the refrigerator and freeze well when wrapped in foil.