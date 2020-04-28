Victoria Hostetter was really looking forward to sharing a book with her class at Leola Nursery School.

It was close to being Victoria’s turn as the classroom’s “leader,” which includes the privilege of bringing an item from home for show and tell. Victoria, who’s determined to learn Spanish, planned to bring a book that teaches the Spanish words for colors.

But then, Gov. Tom Wolf issued a stay-at-home order, the nursery school temporarily closed, and Victoria didn’t get a chance to share her book with her classmates in person.

“She was kind of sad,” says Victoria’s mom, Mariela Millet-Hostetter. “So I said to her, what if we make a video and I can share it with your friends? That way you can show them the book.”

Earlier this month, Millet-Hostetter recorded Victoria reading her special book and edited it using the iMovie program on her phone.

The 4-year-old had so much fun that the Leola mother-daughter duo hasn’t stopped making videos to share on Facebook.

One of the most popular videos was a personal message from Victoria to adults who are feeling sad or scared because COVID-19 has upended normal life.

“I told her that I was seeing a lot of sad parents on my social media,” Millet-Hostetter says. “I started asking her; I said, ‘What would you like to say and how would you help these people to feel better?’ ”

Victoria’s a natural in front of the camera. She speaks with confidence and a healthy dose of cheer.

“I’m going to talk about coronavirus,” Victoria says in the video. “I don’t know what that means, but it makes toilet paper disappear. Things are different. They’ll make you nervous, frustrated or sad. But let me tell you something: it’ll be OK.”

She also has a coronavirus video geared toward kids her age, too. She recommends they ask how they can help, write a thank-you note to someone and, perhaps most importantly, be patient with their parents.

“Sometimes they have a hard time too,” she says in the video. “Ask them if they need a hug. Tell them they’re doing a good job.”

TO WATCH To check out the “Miss Victoria” video series, visit bit.ly/MissVictoria.

Millet-Hostetter says the messages are always from Victoria. She just helps her daughter come up with a clearer way of communicating what she wants to say.

Since the “Miss Victoria” series began, they are exploring other topics. Victoria loves to help her mom in the kitchen, so there are a few instructional cooking videos on how to make egg-in-a-hole and chia pudding.

Perhaps the silliest episode is “Miss Victoria Goes to the Beach,” in which the charismatic 4-year-old makes a beach out of her family’s bathroom. She lounges with sunglasses on next to the bathtub, full of aqua blue water tinted with food coloring. (She tells kids to ask their parents before attempting this one.)

While Millet-Hostetter says Victoria loves making the videos, she’s just as invested in hearing how they’re received by her audience. She’s already familiar with the world of Facebook “likes,” too.

“She FaceTimed my mom yesterday just to ask her, ‘Why didn’t you like my video?’ ” Millet-Hostetter says with a laugh.

But it’s also helping her stay connected to classmates, whose parents will show them the videos on Facebook.

“It’s really hard for her to understand why she can’t go to school, why she can’t see her friends,” Millet-Hostetter says. “So, in a way, it keeps her connected to her friends.”

Millet-Hostetter says the videos have a good way for both her and Victoria to focus on the positive side of things during an uncertain time. She says as long as Victoria’s having fun, she’ll keep helping her make the videos.

“We just hope it makes people laugh and is a little distracting from the hard things that are going on, is basically what we’re hoping,” she says, “and keep Victoria entertained and learning.”