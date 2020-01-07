Lemon-Ups is the latest Girl Scout cookie flavor.
The new variety was announced Tuesday in advance of cookie season, which starts Thursday, Jan. 16, says Amy Mountain, director of communications for Lancaster’s council, Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania.
Lemon-Ups are described as a crispy lemon cookie dipped in a creamy citrus glaze. They also have eight Girl Scout phrases baked into the cookie.
Also available are cookies such as Thin Mints, Samoas and Trefoils. Cookies are $4 a box with specialty cookies like S'mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastic at $5 a box.
Locally, Girl Scout cookie season continues through March. Girl Scouts are already taking orders from friends and family online, Mountain says. Scouts throughout the 30-county council sell cookies while learning business and leadership skills, according to the local nonprofit.
To find a cookie booth, there's a locator online or use the Cookie Locator App (on iPhones and Androids). If you want to connect with a local Girl Scout, but don’t know one, call the council at 800-692-7816.
Tuesday, Girl Scouts planned to sample the new cookie at several regional headquarters, including Lancaster County. Locally, county commissioners were invited as the celebrity tasters.