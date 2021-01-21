Just in time for Valentine’s Day, in-person and virtual chocolate truffle-making labs, along with new gourmet dining experience for couples, are part of The Hershey Story museum’s Chocolate-Covered February.

Virtual truffle class

“Try It with Truffles” is a virtual Chocolate Lab class to be offered Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 5 and 6, at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The hourlong virtual class will have participants learn to handroll and coat dark and milk chocolate truffles, and finish them with toppings.

Class supply kits, which include ingredients, a heart-shaped chocolate bar and a box for packing the truffles, can be picked up at The Hershey Story.

The class is $13.50 per person, and tickets must be purchased by Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Dinner for couples

“Dinner & Truffles for Couples” is a new culinary experience being offered, at 5:30 p.m. or 6:45 p.m., Friday to Sunday, Feb. 12-14, at The Hershey Story museum, 63 W. Chocolate Ave.

The experience includes a three-course gourmet dinner at Café aMusée, located inside the museum, and a truffle-making class in the Chocolate Lab.

Cost is $45 per person, ages 17 and up, which includes admission to the Museum Experience exhibits, a long-stemmed rose and a heart-shaped chocolate bar.

Couples may bring their own beverages to enjoy over dinner.

Those taking the virtual classes and couples at the dining experience will also learn about the growing and processing of cacao, and hear of the courtship of Hershey Chocolate Co. founder Milton Hershey and his wife, Catherine.

In-person chocolate class

Daily 45-minute, in-person Chocolate Lab classes for ages 5 and up are also offered during February.

Participants learn about chocolate and make their own chocolate treats.

Tickets to the Chocolate Lab are available on a first-come, first-served basis and must be purchased at The Hershey Story admissions desk on the day of the class. Space is limited.

Visit HersheyStory.org for the schedule of classes, which include “The Heart of Chocolate,” “Lovely Bar” and “Try it with Truffles.”

For information and registration for all the chocolate events, along with COVID-19 safety protocols, visit HersheyStory.org.