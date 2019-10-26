The culinary arts students at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center are used to plating food for fine dining, creating prix fixe menus and learning how to use the tools of the kitchen.

The other day, culinary instructor Tara Zhookoff introduced their latest tool — the thumbtack.

It’s the perfect tool with which to outline a design before carving a pumpkin.

“It’s like connect the dots,” Zhookoff says.

In one morning, students in the school’s baking/pastry arts and culinary arts programs, carved 65 pumpkins. It was a way for students to practice their knife skills. And it was a chance to help supply Hershey Gardens with more than 200 carved pumpkins in time for Pumpkin Glow, which ends Saturday.

The students carved designs picked to fit a wide range of themes, from Halloween zoo to hero headquarters. So there were bleeding hearts next to spiders, Wonder Woman next to a firefighter.

Knife skills are among the most important skills to learn in a kitchen, Zhookoff says.

“It’s an extension of your arm as a chef,” she says. “And to use it safely.”

Carving a skull onto a pumpkin was a creative assignment, says Daelyn Mendenhall, a student from Penn Manor High School. The uneven surface, however, made it a challenge, she says, as she showed off her artistry.

Now that she was a pumpkin-carving veteran, she shared her tips:

“Take your time. Be careful. Have fun.”

Zhookoff and baking and pastry arts instructor Tracie Gotshall shared these pumpkin carving tips just in time for Halloween. And LancasterOnline has a template for you to print out and follow along.

1. Cut a hole in the bottom of the pumpkin, leaving the top intact. Cutting a hole in the bottom makes it easy to add a candle or a light. Use a boning knife, which is sharp, has a thin tip and is more flexible than a chef’s knife.

2. Scoop out the seeds and membranes. Removing as much as possible helps the carved pumpkin stay fresh longer.

3. Draw or print your template on a sheet of paper. Trace it onto parchment paper, which is flexible and transparent. If something goes awry with the parchment, you can go back to the original template.

Tape the template onto the pumpkin. Or spray the paper template with water so it will bend with the pumpkin’s curves.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

4. Trace the outline of your design on the pumpkin by poking holes through the pattern with something sharp, like push pins or thumbtacks. Make sure to add a punch on the corners.

5. Connect the dots and cut out the design with a paring knife that is small and manageable.

Use woodcarving tools to carve detail onto the pumpkin and not cut through the skin. Light will shine through these areas. These tools are also helpful with an intricate design that’s tough to cut out.

6. After the pumpkin is carved, wrap it in a plastic bag and place in a refrigerator until it’s ready to display. This keeps the pumpkin from drying out.

7. Once you’re finished, toss the seeds with salt or cinnamon and sugar and toast.

Share photos of the pumpkins you decorated in the comments below: