Penn State Master Gardeners in Lancaster County will start a new training session this summer.

To learn more, the group has a webinar scheduled for Tuesday, May 5 at 4 p.m.

The master gardener program starts with horticultural training from Penn State Extension educators. Volunteers in the program share garden knowledge with the public from talks at schools to creating idea gardens at the Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center near Landisville.

The webinar is free but registration is required. The deadline to register is Monday, May 4 at noon.

After the information session, Penn State Extension staff then will accept applications, conduct online interviews and select a class. There is a $200 fee to join the program.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The group will meet weekly, Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m., starting in August for 16 weeks. The group will meet at the Farm and Home Center in Lancaster and Penn State Extension York County. Some sessions may be held virtually because of COVID-19.

For more information, contact the Penn State Master Gardeners of Lancaster County at 717-394-6851 or LancasterExt@psu.edu.