It can happen to any gardener. Things look a bit off. You lean in for closer inspection and quickly realize there’s a fungus — or something sort of like one — among us.

So what exactly is that icky stuff you’re looking at?

“I would say the three common problems are powdery mildew, downy mildew and root rot,” says Kris Barry. “Those are the three things that people struggle with the most.”

Barry runs Groff’s Plant Farm in Kirkwood with her husband, Jon. She offered a quick primer on each.

Powdery mildew

Powdery mildew is a true fungus that travels via airborne spores and looks like powder sprinkled on the surface of leaves, she says. It is commonly found on phlox, lilacs, crepe myrtle and squash.

“It tends to be less of a problem in the sun. So if you have your plants really crowded, it’s hard for sunlight to penetrate through the canopy and the spread can be worse,” she says. “If you have sun plants growing in the shade or phlox trying to grow along a wood’s edge, often time that plant is a little bit weaker because it’s not growing in optimal conditions and is more susceptible to disease.”

Look for varieties of phlox that are mildew resistant, she says. Keep plants appropriately watered and fed — not hungry and not overfed where they grow too quickly, she says.

“Because it’s airborne, keeping the spores wet actually helps. Keep them a little damp,” Barry says. “Watering in the evening? I know they always tell you not to do it. But in this case it is actually useful.”

Downy mildew

“Instead of being a true fungus spread by spores through the air, it’s actually a water mold. It’s more similar to algae than it would be to a true fungus,” she says. “And whereas the symptoms of powdery mildew are on the surface of the leaves, downy mildew is actually a gray, fuzzy-looking growth on the bottom of the leaves.”

This one tends to be worse in cooler temperatures, thus more of an issue in early spring and fall, she says.

“Plants like impatiens, basil and grapes are all plagued with downy mildew,” she says. “That one you can treat with liquid copper or a commercial product like Agri Fo, which has a phosphate component to it. That sort of helps regulate the plant’s ability to defend itself against pathogens.”

Researchers at Rutgers University recently developed some mildew-resistant varieties of basil. And Barry says she has been impressed by — and now carries in the spring — a couple of companies’ mildew-resistant impatiens. Those are finally hitting the market years after mildew wreaked havoc on the classic shade flowers in 2012. Barry cautions that the wild impatiens that grow around Lancaster County can easily harbor downy mildew.

Air circulation is again important to combatting this problem, she says. And if something is completely covered in any type of mildew, it might be time to bag it up and take it to the trash, she says.

“Don’t throw it on the compost pile,” she adds.

Root rot

This one involves problems like Pythium, which are a genus of oomycetes. Look up oomycetes on the internet and you’ll see these micro-organisms described as “fngus-like” but not exactly fungus. Scientific details aside, toss in Phytophthora and Rhieocpomia and you’re dealing with tiny invaders that burrow into roots.

“They suck out all the nutrients and make it so the roots are able to not draw enough water from the soil,” Barry says. “The leaves will look dusty. Gardeners’ first inclination is to say, ‘Oh, I’d better water.’ But really that’s the worst thing they can do.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Pay attention to the soil’s moisture. A good way to avoid the problem is to start with healthy plants to begin with. Barry tells her customers to pop the plants out of their plastic containers to inspect the roots. If they’re too brown and crowded, take a pass on that plant, she suggests.

Plants living their best lives — grown at the right time in ideal conditions — can be less likely to succumb to aforementioned problems, says Lois Miklas, coordinator of the Penn State Master Gardener Program in Lancaster County.

She points to a call she got in May from a commercial grower dealing with mildew on sunflowers.

“That might have been a little bit early,” she says. “That’s asking a lot of a sunflower.”

Another bit of unpleasantness to add to what you might be looking at in the garden?

Sooty mold, Miklas says. That can look exactly as it sounds and interferes with a plant’s ability to photosynthesize. It’s not usually a widespread problem, she says.

“But it has been an issue with the vegetation growing under trees with huge spotted lanternfly infestations,” she says. “Their honey dew (sticky waste material) falls on the plants below and creates a favorable substrate for sooty mold.”

Too much rain meant mildew problems this year for Kris Barry’s father, Carlton Groff, who is the fruit and vegetable expert in the family.

“My garden happens to have had five gullywashers in the last six weeks. It’s been getting blasted,” says Groff, a longtime Southern End farmer who last year released a book of essays called “Leaving the Farm.”

“I’ve had more issues this year than I normally have, particularly with cantaloupes. I’ve never had significant problems with cantaloupes before,” he says. “The pickles and cucumbers went down quickly. Zucchini’s hanging in there.”

The fruit was split and the cantaloupe vines were showing signs of deterioration. He picked the fruit he could salvage but it tasted like winter, store-bought cantaloupe, he says. Groff started a 10-day schedule for fungicide several weeks ago and noticed the vines are pushing out a second crop that may have more potential than the first.

“It seems to be making a world of difference,” he says. “We’ll see what happens. I’m hoping it dries up a little bit.”

He was, however, speaking in late August. A few days later the remnants of Hurricane Laura rolled over his garden followed by still more rainy days. Granted, Groff knows not every Lancaster County farmer may be in the same boat.

“It happened four out of those five storms where I got less than a half inch at my house in Peach Bottom and about 3 inches-plus at my garden 7 miles away, south of Kirkwood,” he says. “If the garden was at my house, which is too shady to grow anything, I wouldn’t have any moisture problems. It all depends on where you are.”

As with anything else in gardening, dealing with mildew and its ilk can take some experimentation, Groff says.

“Point blank? You can’t ever make the assumption that everything in the garden is going to work. It’s a rare year when everything works,” he says. “I’ve been gardening 70 years and I’m still learning.”

Rotating crops to different spots in the garden can help, he says. And there are some old tricks that might just be worth a try. Groff’s grandmother, for example, guarded against mildew and other issues by rinsing out milk bottles straight onto the garden.

“With the advent of chemicals we forgot some of the things our grandmothers knew,” Groff says. “That’s one of them.”