You’re invited to join the Volunteer Center and United Way of Lancaster County for a virtual volunteering information session.

The Volunteer Center at United Way specializes in connecting individuals and groups to meaningful and rewarding volunteer opportunities in Lancaster County.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 5:30 p.m., the Volunteer Center will host a virtual informational session for community members to learn about volunteerism in Lancaster.

At this informational session, those interested in volunteering in the community will learn techniques for finding an opportunity or position that will be the best fit.

A recording of this session will also be available to registered participants who cannot make that date and time.

A key component of these informational sessions will be a demo of Get Connected, the Volunteer Center’s online volunteer portal.

Get Connected may be the single most powerful tool to stay engaged in the community through volunteering. The platform allows local nonprofits to post all their volunteer needs and events.

For volunteers, it provides a one-stop shop of volunteer opportunities throughout Lancaster County and an opportunity to directly engage with volunteerism.

So, whether you are interested in learning about volunteer programs through United Way of Lancaster County, such as the Day of Caring, MLK Day of Service, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and more, or you are just hoping to learn more about how to connect with local nonprofits to give back in any way you can, we hope to see you on Aug. 26. Please email Volunteer@UWLanc.org to RSVP for this event.

Other opportunities

• State Rep. Mike Sturla’s ninth annual Back-to-School Giveaway is currently underway and is still recruiting volunteers. Shifts are available this week, Aug. 17-21, from noon to 3 p.m., as well as throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22 and 23, at Clipper Magazine Stadium. For more information on this event, email Volunteer@UWLanc.org or call 717-824-8122.

• Registration is now open for the 2020 Day of Caring on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11 and 12.

The Volunteer Center at United Way of Lancaster County is currently recruiting volunteer projects as well as recruiting volunteers to help at various locations across the county.

For more information, please visit UWLanc.Org/DayOfCaring or reach out to Volunteer@UWLanc.org or 717-824-8122 to sign up.

• The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania is looking for community members to serve as Service to Armed Forces volunteers.

These individuals will ensure that military families’ needs are met when faced with an emergency.

Duties will include making follow-up phone calls to military members and/or families, as well as becoming familiarized with the resources available to military members and veterans locally.

Many of these volunteer opportunities can be completed from the comfort of your own home. For more information, please visit redcross.org/volunteer.

• Lancaster Masks Sewists are working hard to supply backup masks to school nurse suites in all 16 Lancaster County school districts.

They can use sewists, drivers, donations of mask materials or fabric store gift cards.

Interested volunteers can email Donna at skeetcarr@comcast.net for more details, or find the group on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/lancastermasks.

Nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County are encouraged to publish volunteer needs in this column. For questions about volunteering in Lancaster County, contact United Way’s Volunteer Center at 717-824-8122 or email Volunteer@UWLanc.org.

Audrey Lilley is the manager of volunteerism and advocacy at United Way of Lancaster County.