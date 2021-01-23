An online presentation titled “The Chocolate King: Life & Legacy of Milton S. Hershey,” by the Hershey Community Archives, will be streamed starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.

The event is being offered in conjunction with the New York Adventure Club.

The presentation, which includes information about Hershey’s life and philanthropy and the company town he founded, is by Jennifer Henderson, senior archivist for the Hershey Community Archives.

Though Hershey was born in Derry Township, he spent years as a boy in Lancaster County. His first real business success was in Lancaster, with his Lancaster Caramel Co., before he pivoted to making chocolate and founding the company town that bears his name.

Hershey and his wife, Catherine "Kitty" Hershey, lived on South Queen Street in Lancaster early in their marriage.

The historical talk will be enhanced with a digital showcase of Hershey sites, along with archival photos, documents and film. There will be time for a question-and-answer session with Henderson.

Cost is $10, which gives those signing up access to the webinar for a week.

Registration is required; visit bit.ly/TheChocolateKing.

