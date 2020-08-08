LCBC Manheim has partnered with Nolt’s BBQ to provide free chicken meals in return for donations to benefit Power Packs and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

The Chicken BBQ and Food Drive will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at LCBC Manheim, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim.

“We wanted to provide a practical way for people to give back right now,” said Noelle Holmes, guest experience employee at LCBC Manheim.

In exchange for chicken barbecue meals, guests will be asked to provide a donation.

Both cash donations and nonperishable food items like peanut butter, boxed pasta, canned tuna, vegetables and fruit will be accepted.

For more information, visit LCBCchurch.com.

