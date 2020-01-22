Lancaster-based LCBC church has paid off $2.5 million in medical debt for 1,546 individuals in Pennsylvania through RIP Medical Debt, a national nonprofit that enables donors to forgive medical debt.

Donna Nicholson Stief, LCBC’s stewardship director, said the funds were allocated from the $602,000 the church’s 15 campuses raised through the church’s Be Rich initiative in November.

“The impetus in Be Rich, is ‘be rich in good deeds,’” said Stief. “People contributed to the overall Be Rich effort and we set aside the $25,000.”

Because the average payoff negotiated by RIP Medical Debt is 100:1, LCBC paid $25,000 to retire the $2.5 million in debt Pennsylvanians who are at or below the poverty line and whose medical debt is a substantial portion of their annual income.

According to records provided by RIP Medical Debt in New York City, LCBC retired the medical debt of people in 39 counties in Pennsylvania, including 826 individuals in Lancaster County, 520 in Cumberland County and 46 in York County.

Daniel Lampert, communications director with RIP Medical Debt in New York City, said the program eliminated more than $1 billion in medical debt this year across the U.S.

“Every year has sort of dwarfed the previous year,” he said of the program that began in 2014.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Stief said the Be Rich initiative, now in its seventh year, has raised nearly $2.6 million, all of which goes to nonprofits in communities served by the church and its campuses.

“We have 105 nonprofits that we partner with, and RIP Medical Debt is one of them,” she said. “They are new to us this year.”

Stief said the decision to include RIP Medical Debt as one of the beneficiaries of the Be Rich initiative was sparked by an LNP story in June 2019 outlining how the program helps people whose medical debt has become overwhelming.

“The Bible says its better to give than to receive and that truth is definitely alive in our congregation,” she said.