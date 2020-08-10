After taking the festival virtual, Launch Music Conference & Festival is once again planning a summer concert.

"Launch Takes the Field," a sort of abbreviated version of Launch featuring a slew of local performers who have participated in previous years' events, is set to happen at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Performers include the Stonewall Vessels, Corey O, Kiana Corley, Phase Materia, Big Fat Meanies and more. The concert begins at 6 p.m. and fans are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs. Additionally, masks are required to enter, social distancing will be enforced and crowd size will be limited.

Tickets are $15 and are on sale now. For more information, visit lancasterbarnstormers.com.