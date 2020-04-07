It was announced this morning that Launch Music Conference, which annually brings dozens of bands from across the country to venues in downtown Lancaster city, will be postponed.

Initially scheduled for Thursday, April 30 through Sunday, May 3, the festival, now in its' twelfth year, has been postponed to Thursday, July 23 through Saturday, July 25. Weekend passes are $65, and single day passes for Friday or Saturday are $55.

"In hearing from some of our performers and panelists on social media, they wanted something to look forward to," explains Jeremy Weiss, founder of Launch Music Conference. "They're saying, 'Yeah, we know it might get cancelled, but I want something to plan on.' And I feel the same way."

Last year, Launch Music Conference was host to nearly 160 bands, some of which came as far as Florida and Texas to perform. Of the three marquee acts this year, rock band The Juliana Theory and rapper Smokepurpp have been rescheduled, to Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25, respectively. Metalcore band Hatebreed was set to play at Launch as the second date of the band's "Monsters of Mosh" tour, though it has since cancelled or postponed all tour plans in 2020.

According to festival founder Jeremy Weiss, plans are in place to move Launch to an all digital platform if experts recommend continued social distancing or quarantining as the new dates approach. Bands and panelists will have the option of submitting to play digitally if they are not able to physically appear for any reason.

"It's not optimal or my favorite option, but it is a way to try to deal with the present circumstances," says Weiss. "

Weiss describes near constant Zoom calls to bands, sponsors and dozens of other considerations along the way, but says his first phone call went to the city of Lancaster.

"My days of renting a hall and telling the priest that a Christian band would be practicing for four hours in front of 300 of our closest friends are over," Weiss says with a laugh. "I'm deferential to [the city's] expertise, and we're in agreement that we're all in a time of uncertainty, and hey, wouldn't it be awesome if something miraculous happens and we're in place to go forward?"

In conversation, Weiss peppers sentences with one word in particular: "hope." There are "hopes" that the festival can proceed as planned, and there are "hopes" that Launch will be able to feasibly bring the thousands of music fans that the downtown institution regularly brings.

"This notion of connectivity has become so important, and our ambition to forge ahead for an in-person event is to get that connectivity live," says Weiss. "I enjoy memes and links, but the notion of 'I'm talking to this person right now' is so important to me. We still have futures to look forward to, so we're staying in the fight."