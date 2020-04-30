Ever wanted to upholster a poolside chaise in a plush jacquard? Or cozy up a porch settee with velvet cushions? Well, go ahead. Now you can do it, thanks to technological advances in performance textiles. That’s trade-speak for outdoor fabrics, but interior designers say that we should actually call them outdoor/indoor fabrics.

“These fabrics have become so sophisticated that they aren’t just dressing up outdoor spaces,” says Henrietta Heisler, an award-winning Lancaster designer. “Now that those stiff canvas twills of not so long ago have been replaced by durable, stain- and moisture-resistant fabrics that nevertheless are gorgeous looking, they’re coming indoors big time.”

From a practical standpoint, Heisler says, these fabrics, along with outdoor/indoor rugs, are easy to clean. Spill red wine on a multipurpose ottoman upholstered in one of these new fabrics and it wipes right up. The same goes for everything from milk to hot sauce. The fabrics are exceptionally helpful when you live with kids and dogs.

“We use a ton of these fabrics in our projects, in rooms all through the house as well as on porches and patios,” Heisler says. “We just finished a garden room using them throughout, for upholstery, cushions, ottoman and toss pillows. The area rug, too, is the outdoor variety. It wasn’t just that these homeowners had two dogs and entertain a lot. With all those windows it was important that the fabrics wouldn’t fade in the sun.”

Fabric types abound

Not all outdoor fabrics are created equal, explains Jim Doran, owner of Phillips Paint & Decorating Center in Lancaster. Doran and his staff are known for offering advice on home improvement issues, including the choice of outdoor/indoor fabrics and rugs. Their inventory includes brands like Sunbrella, Waverly, DuraBella and HunterDouglas.

Sunbrella fabrics, for example, are 100% solution-dyed acrylic. The acrylic threads are dyed before they’re woven, so the color is continuous throughout the fabric. This means these fabrics are colorfast, even when exposed to bleach and the harshest sun. They are treated afterward to make them soil- and water-resistant.

Knowing that the fabrics have to be beautiful as well as technologically superior, Sunbrella works with designers like Laura Ashley and Joe Ruggiero, but the company also makes collections for haute design firms like Kravet, Donghia and Lee Jofa.

Waverly is one of many companies using polyester as base for their outdoor fabrics. Polyester-base cloths are screenprinted with dyes that are resistant to fading and outdoor elements. In addition, a water repellent guard is applied to further protect the pattern

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

But, of course, it’s the patterns that really grab homeowners’ attention, and there are plenty to be excited about, says John Dorofee of Wicker Imports in Lancaster.

“Patterns range from paisleys to plaids,” he says. “Gone are the days when stripes and tropical prints were kings.”

For years, Wicker Imports has crafted cushions and toss pillows not only for its own furniture, but also as replacement cushions for customers across the country, so Dorofee feels strongly about taking proper care of those outdoor niceties.

“Remember, these items are water-resistant, not water-proof,” he warns. “Bring them inside in heavy rain storms and in winter. Wipe up spills immediately. Most fabrics can be cleaned with soap and water.”

Decorating the outdoors

Outdoor rooms are all the rage, but a smaller space, say a porch, modest patio or even a balcony, can offer a great respite as well.

Heisler likes neutral upholstery and cushions for outdoor furniture. She feels that flowers and greenery provide plenty of lively background, and if you really want more color, go for toss pillows.

Other places to use fabrics? Think of tie-up side curtains for a balcony, porch or even a patio. Make placemats or table runners out of fabric scraps.

And don’t forget an outdoor rug to inject comfort and color. “It can complete a space,” Heisler says. “And wait till you see how many patterns and colors are available. Some come in weaves so plush you’d never believe they might well be the type made from plastic milk jugs.”