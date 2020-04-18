It is not unusual for pastors to remark upon the passing of a colleague. But when the Rev. Fred Garber died of natural causes recently, pastors from throughout the Elizabethtown area reacted by more than noting his passing, they showered him with praise.

Garber served as pastor of Bossler Mennonite Church, 2021 Bossler Road, Elizabethtown, for 35 years, retiring in 2018. He was well-known in the community and especially among members of the Elizabethtown Ministerium.

His death on March 20, sparked notes of admiration and love from ministerium members.

When the Rev. Doug Lamb of Lifegate Church, who serves as secretary for the ministerium, sent word of Fred's passing to other members, he mentioned that Garber was a wonderful example of God's love and grace to everyone he met.

The Rev. Albert Domines, of Christ Lutheran Church offered a prayer: “With the saints give rest, O Christ, to the soul of Thy servant Fred. Where there is neither sickness, nor sorrow, nor crying, but everlasting life. Amen.”

The Rev. Preston VanDuerson, of Sell Chapel, Masonic Village said, “He will be missed.” The Rev. Bernard-Oniwe, of St. Peter Catholic Church, prayed “Fred Garber, rest in peace with your Lord and love. May God console his family and friends. Peace.”

Wrote the Rev. Mick Allen, pastor of West Greentree Church of the Brethren, “Fred is dearly loved and will be dearly missed.” The Rev. David Woolverton pastor of St. Paul United Methodist wrote: “My heart grieves for our loss and rejoices for his presence with the Lord. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as well as all of Elizabethtown.”

The Rev. Galen Russell, pastor of Christ Church, United Church of Christ, also prayed, “Thank you, Lord, for Fred's life of faith in you and service to your people. As he joins the Church Triumphant, he will be missed by all those who knew and loved him here. May you provide the love that sustains and the strength that helps to endure for (his wife) Linda and the rest of Fred's family, and all of us who remain steadfastly devoted to you, called to serve your people and your church in this time and place.”

In a letter to Linda Garber, Bishop Enos Daniel Martin, of New Testament Fellowship, wrote: “A faithful man who fought the good fight and has now received his crown. I want to be like Fred.”

A ‘new address’

These comments and others were collected by the Rev. Wayne Lawton, pastor at Cedar Hill Community Church in Elizabethtown and passed along to LNP. He began his letter with the words “I would like to honor a man who has recently moved to a new address.”

When contacted, Lawton said he thought it unusual that so many pastors from the ministerium had felt the need to write something about Garber.

“Fred was an unusual person,” Lawton said by phone. “He crossed denominational lines and won the confidence of all those people.”

When Garber offered the prayer at ministerium meetings, Lawton said, “You felt that God is right here. He was very conversational.”

Lawton was among those who reached out to Linda Garber to bring her solace at a time when she was unable to have a proper service for her husband due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

“She said, ‘People like you keep calling,” she said.

When reached by phone, Linda Garber said she appreciated the messages from fellow pastors.

She added that her late husband “really appreciated the relationship that he had with a variety of other denominations.”

Going the extra mile

In her note to Lawton, Chaplain Deborah J. Valiton-Carnish, of Masonic Village, offered an example of what made Garber so special in peoples’ eyes.

“I remember one of the first times I met Fred was in a Thursday ministerium meeting. This was when they were asking for helpers to read to the children at the schools."

“Fred shared this story: The kindergarten boy he was assigned to was nervous, so the little boy crawled under the table. Fred shared how he crawled onto the floor and talked with him, and there they lay, on the floor, under the table. They became friends. He then was able to read to him and show him care."

“I will never forget that,” she said.“ ‘As you do to the least of these ...’ what a gentle man Fred must have been to care so much. May we all learn to walk, or crawl under the table. With that kind of care. Especially now. Peace.“