The annual fundraising auction for Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum is going online this year. And potential bidders can begin taking a gander at the items up for bid, starting this Sunday.

The online preview of auction items, many of which are one of a kind and handmade exclusively for this fundraiser, runs Sept. 20 to 27.

Then, bids can be made on the auction website from 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.

Proceeds from the auction, run by the nonprofit Landis Valley Associates, go toward the educational programs of Landis Valley, its Farm Program and Heirloom Seed Project.

This online auction replaces the traditional spring auction at the museum. The Landis Valley historic site has been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Items up for bid will include handwoven items including a rug and a shawl, hand-painted children’s wooden chairs, a leather water bottle and a cherry-wood hooded cradle.

There’s also a handmade pre-Revolution “fowler” smooth-bore gun, created by Dennis Griffith on site at Landis Valley, and a French and Indian War-style powder horn made by Orville Mumma.

Also up for bid are art and decor items including redware plates, a carved maple-wood flute, art prints, wooden bowls, mugs, a table quilt and lanterns.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

There are also children items such as a pedal tractors; themed food, wine and spa gift baskets; and certificates for experiences such as a tasting tour for four at Isaac’s Brewhouse and two tickets to Sight & Sound Theatres’ production of “Queen Esther.”

To view items up for bid starting Sunday, and to bid starting Sept. 28, visit the auction website at bit.ly/2020LandisValleyAuction.

Those who don’t want to buy anything but still want to support the museum can make a donation to Landis Valley Associates at bit.ly/LandisValleyDonate.

What to read next