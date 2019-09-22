It’s September 1777, and America’s Second Continental Congress has fled British-occupied Philadelphia.

Members of Congress have come to Lancaster, but realize they must continue westward to stay ahead of the advancing British.

And you’re one of the people who can help make sure they have the provisions they need to continue their journey — to help save these representatives of our young nation.

That’s the scenario visitors to Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum will embrace Saturday, if they’re brave enough to take on the Escape Landis Valley experience.

Call it an escape room, but with fresh air and exercise.

In this escape experience, groups of visitors will work together to solve clues and move among the buildings of the living history farm village off Kissel Hill Road.

They’ll be helped along in their quest by costumed Landis Valley staff and volunteers.

Capital escape

The idea for Landis Valley’s escape experience came from Pennsbury Manor, a historic home in Morrisville, says Terry Kreider, group sales and museum store manager for Landis Valley.

Pennsbury Manor is, like Landis Valley, operated by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

“Our sister PHMC site ... has been very successful with their escape rooms,” Kreider says. “They do them at Halloween.

“So, we thought, that’s something we could do here. But because we have this wonderful 100-acre site, we wanted to use our site and make it not just a room. ... It’s more interactive that you have to travel” outside, throughout the village.

“The weather’s great to be outside at this time of year,” she says.

“We do a lot of Civil War things here,” Kreider says. “We do a lot of Victorian-era things here. But, really, we interpret Pennsylvania German history from 1740 to 1940, so we wanted to do something that highlighted that earlier piece.”

Kreider notes the Landis Valley escape is being held one day after the annual local commemoration of Capital Day, Sept. 27, 1777, when the Congress made Lancaster the U.S. capital city for one day before moving on to York.

“Then they were in York through the end of September until the end of June the following year,” Landis Valley tour coordinator Amy Shea says. “(George) Washington winters in Valley Forge because the British are in Philadelphia.”

The premise of the escape experience is that members of the congressional entourage have stopped in the Landis Valley village during their trip through Lancaster, and the visitors participating in the escape are helping equip them for their continued journey.

“When you’re moving that many people of that importance, they’re going to need things,” Kreider says. “If they were going to come to Landis Valley, they may have come down Route 30, so not too far from here. We could have helped them move forward to York, and to safety.”

Kreider developed the historic escape with Shea, a local actress who has worked as a costumed historical character interpreter for programs at other historic sites, including Rock Ford Plantation in Lancaster and Historic Philadelphia — including at Valley Forge.

The two women have known each other since high school and worked together at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.

Kreider says the escape experience can accommodate up to 30 people in each of three time slots Saturday — 90 people for the day.

Clues and tasks

On a recent afternoon at Landis Valley, Shea, Kreider and a group of costumed staff and volunteers took a practice walk through the escape experience, familiarizing themselves with the clues visitors will have to solve to move among the village’s buildings.

At each of a handful of the buildings, the group worked together to peform a task, receive a puzzle piece that when combined with others will spell out a Revolutionary slogan, and get a clue leading to the next building.

Shea says participants will have about 10 minutes to follow a clue to the next building, and then 15 minutes at that building to complete some sort of task before being given the puzzle piece.

The tasks may involve food items, or doing simple math to figure out how much of some provision Congress might need in its continued flight. Congressmen might even need to disguise themselves, and visitors might be able to assist.

The slogan revealed through the puzzle pieces will be important at the end of the escape, Shea notes, as it will be the visitors’ password into the village’s hotel building for a reception with some period-appropriate victuals to be served.

After the escape, Kreider notes, visitors can walk around the site on their own.

This is the historic site’s first escape experience, Kreider says. But there are lots of other possibilities for different scenarios, tied to different time periods, for future Landis Valley escapes, she says.