Lancastrians react to the passing of legendary singer-songwriter John Prine

For roughly a half-century, John Prine was a songwriter.

Before that, he was a soldier deployed in Germany, and before that, a mailman in his native Chicago. Perhaps these early careers provided Prine the "everyman" voice that would later garner praise from the likes of fellow legends such as Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen, as well as inspire emerging songwriters like Sturgill Simpson and Margo Price.

John Prine was declared dead on Tuesday, April 7 at the age of 73 due to complications from COVID-19. Prine was no stranger to medical difficulties - he was a two-time cancer survivor, requiring surgeries to remove a tumor in his neck to prevent squamous cell cancer and part of a lung for lung cancer, in 1998 and 2013, respectively.

Prine's final album, the critically acclaimed "The Tree of Forgiveness," was released in 2017 and featured contributions from songwriters who credit him as an inspiration - Jason Isbell and Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys, among them.

Because Prine's influence looms large, we asked some of Lancaster's most musically-minded residents for their thoughts on the songwriter's passing, which you can read below.

Leo DiSanto, Vinegar Creek Constituency

I was in the checkout line at the grocery store, face in mask, when a friend texted me the news; it hit like a hacksaw to the heart strings. I won’t say we’ve lost John - thanks to the beautiful body of work he brought into the world, we never really will.

As a songwriter, I’ve always been given to fancy wordplay and verbal gymnastics, and Prine was one of the songsmiths who really helped me understand that if you want to say something that resonates in the collective human heart, it’s often best to say it simply. He could be sad and funny simultaneously, making you chuckle through tears, the way [Kurt] Vonnegut could do.

As for song recommendations, I’ve really been geeking out on “I Wish You All the Best,” a powerful song about reckoning with love after the death of a romance. I’ll also mention “Souvenirs,” a dreamy ode to nostalgia that I think is one of the loveliest songs ever written.

Tuck Ryan, singer-songwriter

When I think about John Prine, I think of being about 7 years old and pulling out his records from my parents' cedar chest filled with their favorite records. John Prine is a classic because of his sheer honest ability to communicate things that we all feel and experience so deeply and simply. Much like Bill Withers, another great we recently lost, they just put on no sense of pretense.

John Prine’s music is honest and true and we are so lucky to have had him. Obviously, songs like "Angel From Montgomery" and "That's the Way the World Goes 'Round" are well known and beloved. My favorite John Prine song is "Fish and Whistle." I’d encourage everyone to just dig through his songs and listen to everything there is to be had. I promise you’ll find something within.

Chris Milsom, Robert Bobby Duo

John Prine’s death has really hit me hard, like a sucker punch. I knew he was in danger once Fiona [Prine, John's wife] posted on Facebook that she was sick with COVID-19. He has been on my mind constantly since I heard he was ill and in the hospital. I knew it would be hard for him to survive this, given his compromised health and age. Still, I burst into tears upon hearing the news last night.

He was a special artist to both me and Joe [Milsom, also known as Robert Bobby, who died in 2018]. We loved his songs, his wit and his cool, humble nature. He was a big influence on Joe’s music. On our Robert Bobby Duo business cards, Joe had this little tag line “Like John Prine, Only Cheaper." It was a joke, of course, but it spoke to the respect Joe had for John Prine’s music.

As much as we loved John’s music, we didn’t cover any of his tunes. At one point, Joe was learning “Let’s Talk Dirty in Hawaiian,” but was struggling with getting the words and timing down. It is a mouthful. I wanted to learn “In Spite of Ourselves” since it is such a cool duet and I thought it would be fun for us to do together, but we didn’t get around to it.

The last time we saw JP was after his first cancer surgery at the Forum in Harrisburg some years ago now. It was a great show, but Joe was recovering from a Bell’s Palsy episode and he realized at the show that his hearing was being distorted from it, even though his face was back to normal. Weird!

I am so glad John was honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. So deserving!

Yes, another great songwriter gone too soon in such a horrible way. This one reminds me too much of my Joe which is probably why it is so hard for me to accept.

Jon Ferguson, former LNP| LancasterOnline features editor

Only John Prine could write a fanciful song about the years Jesus Christ disappeared from view and find the humor in his humanity and the pathos in his divinity. "Jesus the Missing Years" might not be his best song (how could you possibly pick one?) but it illustrates the power of his plainspoken narratives and his uncanny ability to turn a smile into a sob or a frown into a chuckle, often in the space of a single line.

He possessed an incisive but generous view of humankind that he explored throughout his long career, and gave all his characters exactly the amount of respect they deserved. John Prine was the most empathetic songwriter of his generation, perhaps any generation.

Mollie Swartz, Apes of the State and Talk Alliance

“Speed of the Sound of Loneliness” is just a beautiful song about calling out to and calling in a partner and them being too far away and too entrenched in their own needs and life to answer back and return. It’s a perfectly made sad song. It balances the specificities and commonalities of the grief that go along with lost love. It’s one of the songs that any time I hear it, the potential to spontaneously cry is there.

Boney Fingers, Dillweed

Hot ticket tonight: John Prine and Steve Goodman reunion show! Imagine that! John Prine was my lifelong companion, and the best friend and mentor I never met. I was lucky enough to come of age in Chicago during the ‘70s folk scene when these two were coming up and lucky enough to have a brother, David Kelly, to turn me on to it, and a great friend in Neil Pagano to share it with.

I was lucky enough to have Rose Kelly accompany me to see Prine and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Navy Pier [in Chicago] and again in Harrisburg. Eric Weit and Kimberly Reddinger Weit of Dillweed got religion quickly. Our loss, heaven's gain.

Kris Kristopherson famously said, in a positive way, that every time he hears John Prine, he feels like cutting his wrists. Prine wrote and sang the the saddest possible songs, like "Hello in There," "Sam Stone," "Angel from Montgomery," and the one he said was the best song he wrote, "Far from Me."

They were never sentimental. Never copped out with a feel-good happy ending. But somehow, he made the grief bearable because he transformed the truth into art, and allowed us to share it with him and with one another. John Prine had the unique ability to sing us a song that absolutely captured the loneliness we all feel... and yet, in doing so, managed to make us feel less alone.

Jordan Capizzi, Nielsen Family Band

My mom used to play "John Prine Live" a lot when our family was young. I think my sister and I thought it was kid's music - he's so playful. It feels like a balm to have my attention focused on his songs when everything feels so uncertain.

Audrey Anne Heinze, "big-time music fan"

I’m tossing and turning and can’t sleep and I’ve gotten out of bed to talk about it. I’m wondering how I can feel so angry and so grateful simultaneously. How I can feel so much grief about the death of a person I’ve never met. I realize it’s the power of connection. Of choosing to share ourselves. Of giving what we’ve got in the time we are allotted to give it.

Like many, the first John Prine song I heard was "Angel from Montgomery." My dad played it over and again. And even as a girl, the refrain “Just give me one thing that I can hold on to/To believe in this living is just a hard way to go” was so evocative of feelings I hadn’t yet experienced, but still felt in my bones. I’m so grateful for the moments of raw joy and beauty and humor and feeling you shared with me, with so many.

Scott Bookman, musician

I've been listening to him since 1971, which is crazy. “I Just Want to Dance With You” made it onto one or two mix CDs for love interests...but then again, so did "Let's Talk Dirty in Hawaiian." "Bruised Orange" is my favorite album right now, but I’ll probably give you another answer if you ask me tomorrow.

Oh, and another important fact - we were both mailmen.

Corty Byron, singer-songwriter

I sang "Angel From Montgomery" with a cute redhead years ago. It was just a bunch of friends sitting around with guitars and whiskey and nothin' to do... It was how we met, and now we're married and our little boy just turned five months old yesterday.

"Paradise" has always been one of my favorites. It reminds me of my great-grandfather's cabin in Sullivan County...sort of my "fortress of solitude," so to speak. "I think of it so often, my memories are worn."

And I remember the first time I heard "Hello In There," when Bob Dylan had it on his "Theme Time Radio Hour." I had to pull over. I could picture my grandparents - vividly, and I'm sure I'm not the only one who would say that. I remember I drove right to their house...just to say hello.

When I toured Ireland with Vinegar Creek Constituency, John Prine was the secret ice breaker, musically. It's obvious now why... just ask an Irishman.

And, you know, "Christmas in Prison" has followed me around like a best friend dog since 2013. "Ol' mother nature's got nothin' on me."

Every damn song he wrote will bring tears to your eyes when you're playing it or when you're hearing it. It awakens those special things hidden inside your soul... every one of 'em.

Jesus, man. The world only made one John Prine…I don't think we'll ever see another like him again.