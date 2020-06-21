Lancaster's LGBTQ+ community finds new ways to stay connected, celebrate identity in uncertain times

Jared Neff looks to their partner, Artemis Ilgenfritz, with a blushing face and a bright smile.

“My anxiety just drops several levels when we’re together,” says Neff to Ilgenfritz, while rubbing her shoulder.

“I like the care she brings to everything.” Ilgenfritz returns a grin.

A bystander would have no idea the two met just two months ago.

Both participated in Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition event programming this year, but they didn’t know each other until the pandemic started.

Now, they’re inseparable.

Karen Foley, interim executive director of the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition, connected them through the organization’s “buddy program,” which the coalition started as a means of connecting LBGT youth when it was no longer possible to see each other in person.

“It’s not like therapy,” Foley says. “(It’s) just to have somebody that has your back and making sure folks are taken care of in that way.”

Sticking together

Neff and Ilgenfritz's friendship started like most millennial, 20-somethings friendships do, with memes and irreverent banter.

"Having someone I could regularly be in contact with was an emotional release, like a reprieve," says Neff, who uses they/them pronouns. "We would talk about silly things, but we would also talk about how things are going."

They texted for a while and eventually gained the confidence to video call each other; their first call lasted over five and a half hours.

Their friendship quickly grew.

“There’s a lot of times where they were the only person that cheered me up," Ilgenfritz says of Neff. "If I wouldn’t have had that, (quarantine) wouldn’t have been as easy to get through."

The coalition's buddy program set them both up to have a safe space to be themselves, and they both credit their relationship to it.

"It's nice to have a designated space where you have permission to lean on each other," Neff says.

Loneliness, mental health

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Queer and trans communities in Lancaster County — and across the nation — have been diligent in finding ways to upend the loneliness that comes with social distancing and halted in-person support systems.

The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that offers crisis and suicide prevention and intervention for LGBT youth and young adults, released a study in early April about the projected consequences of a more physically distanced world for queer and trans youth.

Decreased connectivity to the community could lead to increased feelings of suicide, as social connections are often a life boat for LGBT youth and young adults, says the study from the Trevor Project.

And social distancing could lead to social isolation, which would further cut off one's ties to the community, the study says.

It's not just the lack of in-person support that's hitting the LGBT community; it's also the intersectional issues that compound alongside the lack of support, like matters of race, gender, financial status and disability, Foley says. Intersectionality is the concept that different social identities can cause discrimination or disadvantage for an individual.

Housing insecurity, low employment and domestic violence and abuse tend to disproportionately affect LGBT youth, and all can be exacerbated during stay-at-home measures. Minorities and those with disabilities can experience compounded stigma and discrimination, the nonprofit says.

Because of the many issues facing the community, it's hard to unite everyone under the same goal, Foley says.

"To get our community to come together, there are 1,000 different ways to get there," Foley says. "Like herding a swarm of bees to the same goal.”

The way forward is through collaboration, action and connection, Foley says.

Foley, Neff and Ilgenfritz all agreed that those who are feeling alone and isolated should try to find someone that understands.

"There are people that really care about what you’re going through, and as much as you can, find those people that will accept you," Neff says. "Your experience is valid, and it’s not going unnoticed."

Ilgenfritz urges those in the LGBT community struggling with loneliness and their mental health to stick it through.

"(Quarantine) is a bummer, but it will end eventually, and we’ll be back to being happy and having fun," Ilgenfritz says.

An abundance of pride

In a typical year, June would be filled with parades, events and memorials for LGBT activists in celebration of National Pride Month.

The pandemic and subsequent social distancing threw a wrench into pride celebrations, as most events have been canceled or rescheduled for later in the year, including Lancaster Pride. The coalition planned to host a smaller scale event mindful of social distancing in Lancaster city on Saturday.

While the often-flashy parade often serves as a time for celebration — both for those in the LGBT community and their allies — Ilgenfritz and Neff don't find themselves too upset about the rescheduling.

“I think just our existence is pride and resistance in and of itself," Neff says. "A parade or whatever is a symbol of people being themselves. Just your existence in the world right now is pride enough."