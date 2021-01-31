When I was a child, I grew up on the 600 block of South West End Avenue in Lancaster Township, where I lived with my parents and two red -haired brothers. I grew up in the same house that my mother grew up in.

Interestingly, my grandfather oversaw the completion of the construction, and then moved his family into the house. Then, when I was about 2 years old, my grandparents moved out and our family moved in.

As a child you always want someone to play with and it seemed there were about a zillion kids to choose from on our block. I recently counted from memory, and realized that there were probably about 30 kids.

Actually, it was a half-block that we considered “our block.” Our territory started at Mrs. Currant’s grocery store on the corner of Sixth Street and South West End Avenue, and it continued toward Millersville Pike for about 14 houses — probably half the amount of houses on the block.

Most all of these houses had kids around our same age range, and when I look back now, it almost seems like each household was required to have three children, although one household had four children, and one had two.

When we were young kids we all — boys and girls — played together. The alley behind our houses was our playground. All of us, as a pack, would ride trikes, bikes or wagons up and down the alley, and often end up at the billboard on the corner of Millersville Pike. All of us would clamber all over that thing — one of us should have ended up an Olympian from all the climbing and swinging we did.

The purpose in our gang up and down the alley was to “go to work.” At some designated lunch time, the kids would come into our basement (from the yard) and have lunch in my restaurant/farmhouse/kitchen, depending on what we were playing that day.

The “kitchen” was the same setup, regardless of the scenario. If it was the restaurant or farmhouse, the menu was always the same — macaroni and cheese and custard for dessert. The mac and cheese was cheerios and pieces of pretzel sticks. The custard was a tiny bit of sugar in the bottom of a child’s dessert dish, and a drop of water on top to crystallize it.

My brother would always order custard for dessert, and always pour what he said was excess water on the floor. Then, of course, I’d have to yell at him because he once again poured the sugary water on the floor.

I’ve realized now that we boys and girls played together till probably around age 12, then we separated into groups of girls and boys. This turned out OK, because there seemed to be an equal number of boys and girls. We then still rode bikes, but now exploring more expansive parts of Lancaster Township — no longer restricted to just the neighborhood.

The author lives in Lancaster.

