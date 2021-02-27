A former Lancaster Theological Seminary professor who was internationally known for his books and articles on death and dying has died at the age of 98.

Paul E. Irion died Feb. 7. Irion is recognized as an early champion of hospice care. He was known for combining his interests of social justice, end-of-life ministry and pastoral ministry, according to a news release from the school.

“He was a seminal thinker who contributed to the consolidation of pastoral theology when the young discipline was developing its own distinctive identity in seminary curricula,” said Lee C. Barrett, professor of systematic theology at Lancaster Theological Seminary.

Irion taught at the Lancaster seminary for 28 years, from 1959 to 1987.

He was an ardent supporter of the civil rights movement. Irion marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1963 March on Washington and on the historic Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, march for voting rights in 1965, according to a news release. He spoke about his experiences to LNP | LancasterOnline in 2018.

Irion lived at Willow Valley Communities, and prior to that in Millersville, according to his obituary.