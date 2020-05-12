The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra has canceled the remainder of its 2019-20 season, per an email newsletter.

The orchestra's final concert, originally scheduled for Saturday, was planned as the last for outgoing music director Stephen Gunzenhauser. (Gunzenhauser announced his plans to retire after the 2019-20 season in July 2019.)

The orchestra plans to resume performances and begin its 2020-21 season in November.

Lancaster Symphony Orchestra is accepting exchange and refund requests through May 31. Requests must be submitted in writing or via email to info@lancastersymphonyorchestra.org.

"As a community-supported non-profit, the LSO needs your help now more than ever," the email, signed by LSO Staff and Board of Directors, reads. "We ask that you consider donating your May ticket(s) back to the LSO for a tax credit. You can also exchange your ticket(s) for a credit to a future performance."

In the meantime, classical music fans can tune into the orchestra's "Musicians at Home" series, which will debut on the orchestra's Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Watch at Facebook.com/LancasterSymphonyOrchestra.