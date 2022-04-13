Hunter Root can't slow down his pace.

With a solo album to his name each year dating back to 2018, in addition to multiple more with his band Medusa's Disco, Root might just be one of the busiest musicians in Lancaster.

On Root's new single "Quicksand Sinking," he takes his craft a little further by not only singing and playing guitar, bass and percussion, but also recording and engineering the song at his home studio in Manheim.

The single will release on all music platforms on Friday, April 15, followed by a lyric video. Root was named "Best Male Solo Artist" at the 2021 Central Pennsylvania Music Awards.

Joining him on the track is longtime collaborator and violinist, Robin Chambers, who has been busy herself in the Lancaster music scene for decades. Chambers' violin swells around Root's bluesy, acoustic riffing, creating a moody set piece that will stick with you.

"It was amazing working with her on this," Root says by phone of Chambers. "It was also kind of different, because I'm used to working with her in a band and with an engineer. But this time, it was just us, so we got a great taste of our chemistry on the song."

Next month will see the release of Medusa's Disco's self-titled fourth album, with an album release show at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center on Saturday, May 14.