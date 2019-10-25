Lancaster Theological Seminary President Carol E. Lytch announced her plans to retire on June 30 at a meeting of the institution’s board of trustees last week.
Lytch was installed in 2011 as the first female president of the seminary, which was founded in 1825.
During her tenure, the graduate school has made academic programs more accessible through weekend and online learning, increased the endowment, created new partnerships and stabilized enrollment.
“President Lytch has successfully guided Lancaster Theological Seminary through times of great change in the church and theological education during which other seminaries closed or merged,” board Chairman Brian R. Bodager said.
Lytch said it has been “one of the great privileges of my life to serve as president of one of the oldest and most venerable seminaries in the U.S.
“We say that Lancaster Seminary is where God transforms us to transform others and the world. God has transformed me through this remarkable seminary community.”
Lytch is ordained in the United Church of Christ and the Presbyterian Church (USA). She earned her doctorate in sociology of religion and Christian ethics at Emory University, a Master of Divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary and a Bachelor of Arts from Mount Holyoke College.
The board will assemble a search committee at a later date with the intention to select an interim president to start by July 1.
Plans will be made to honor Lytch’s service to the seminary in the spring. Lytch and her husband, the Rev. Stephens G. Lytch, plan to remain in Lancaster after her retirement.