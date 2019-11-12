“Star Wars” characters will come off the big screen and into the Lancaster Science Factory this weekend, during the fifth annual weekend long takeover at the New Holland Avenue kids’ museum.
The popular event celebrates the science and characters of all the “Star Wars” films, and offers unique experiences as well as “Star Wars”-themed, hands-on science.
Visitors are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite characters, but it’s not a requirement.
Lancaster Science Factory is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, and most activities are included in regular admission of $10.95 for ages 3 and up.
Exhibits and activities in the Science Cafe will highlight the science and engineering behind the movies.
Characters will be on hand from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Capital City Jedi Knights will perform choreographed lightsaber duels, and Ghost Base, the local chapter of Rebel Legion, the premier Rebel costuming organization in the country, will provide an array of photo opportunities.
New this year are members of Mav Oya’la Clan, the Pennsylvania Chapter of the Mandalorian Mercs Costume Club.
Sunday’s the day for the Dark Side. From noon to 2 p.m., dozens of costumed characters from Garrison Carida, part of the 501st Legion specializing in Dark Side characters, will be visiting.
All of the Science Factory’s regular exhibits will be open both days.
For details, click here or call 717-509-6363.