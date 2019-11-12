Jazz lovers and casual music fans alike know that Chris's Jazz Cafe in Philadelphia is one of Pennsylvania's premiere locations to enjoy the genre.

It's also where Lancaster saxophonist Dave Wilson and his quartet recorded its newest album, "One Night at Chris'." The record was recorded live in March of 2018.

Wilson and his bandmates released the album earlier this year in May. But on Thursday night, Lancaster audiences will get a chance to hear the same roster of musicians that are on the recording bring the album to life in Tellus360's intimate An Sibin speakeasy space. The show begins at 8 p.m. and is a 21-and-over affair.

"One Night at Chris'" features Wilson on tenor and soprano sax, Kirk Reese on piano, Tony Marino on acoustic bass, and Dan Monaghan on drums. The record has four originals written by Wilson, as well as jazzy arrangements of recognizable pop-rock hits. Wilson and his band put their spin on "Friend of the Devil" by the Grateful Dead, "Norwegian Wood" by the Beatles and "God Only Knows" by the Beach Boys, among others.

The album was selected as the jazz album of the week on Aug. 26 by Philadelphia jazz radio station WRTI-FM.

Because it's recorded live, the album has "no overdubs, no second takes and with all the nuances, surprises and magic known as jazz," according to a press release by Wilson.

Wilson's last album release show at Tellus360 was in 2015 for his fourth record, "There Was Never."

Tickets for Wilson's Thursday performance are $10 and available at tellus360.com.