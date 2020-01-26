NEW YORK — “Sing Street,” featuring East Lampeter Township’s own Max Bartos, is closing at the New York Theatre Workshop today.

But nobody in the cast, including Bartos, is sad about it.

After a brief break, the show is moving to the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway.

“We’re all looking forward to it,” Bartos said after a recent Sunday matinee. “I’m over the moon.”

There’s been talk of moving the show since it opened in November.

It often sold out during its run at the New York Theatre Workshop. While not all the reviews have been positive, most of them noted that the show, about a group of scrappy Dublin teenagers who put together a band in the early 1980s, held great promise.

The cast and crew got the word that Broadway was in their future about three weeks ago. They have been working on the transition ever since.

It’s a quick turnaround and will make the show eligible for this year’s Tony Awards.

“We open April 19 at the Lyceum Theatre, with previews beginning March 26,” Bartos says. “I’ll be 17 when I make my Broadway debut. (His birthday is Feb. 12.)

“I walked by the stage door at the Lyceum and thought, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe this is happening,’ ” Bartos says.

Going to the Lyceum is truly amazing for the actor/musician.

“It’s my favorite theater on Broadway,” he says.

Being the self-described theater nerd that he is, Bartos can tell you all about the Lyceum:

It was built in 1908, it has 891 seats and it is the longest continuously operating theater on Broadway.

Not that The New York Theatre Workshop is chopped liver.

Shows like “Rent,” “Hadestown,” and “Once” were birthed there.

Like “Once,” “Sing Street” is based on a film by John Carney.

A teen named Conor (Brenock O’Connor) is watching his family tear each other apart after his father, Robert (Billy Carter), loses his job and his mother begins an affair with her boss.

Forced to attend a Catholic school, run by Brother Baxter (Martin Moran), Conor has a tough time until he sees the beautiful Raphina (Zara Devlin), who hovers near the telephone outside the school, waiting for her boyfriend to call.

To impress her, he tells her he’s got a band and wants her to star in the video they are making.

That’s where Bartos’ character, Darren, comes in.

He befriends Conor and gets a group of teens together to form a band and Conor, inspired by Duran Duran and the Cure, among others, writes love songs for Raphina.

The band will change their lives, giving them all the hope they can’t find in Dublin, where there is no future for any of these working-class kids.

This being the early 1980s, everyone has big hair, wears some glittery makeup and sparkly costumes.

“Darren is a super entrepreneur, focused on business,” Bartos says. “But he doesn’t have a lot of friends at school. I imagine him eating alone at lunchtime.”

But he becomes devoted to the band.

“When the band is falling apart, he puts it back together,” Bartos says.

And pretty soon, he joins it, playing a mean guitar and keyboard.

The entire cast is onstage throughout the show, with everyone playing instruments and jumping and kicking their way across the stage, bursting with the power of music. Their energy is remarkable and never fails.

The cast feels bonded on stage.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We’ve known each other since August, and it’s been a long, arduous journey,” Bartos says. “We are like a family, we help each other and lift each other up.”

So is the big time what he was expecting?

“No. Everybody is so down to earth, so kind,” he says. “I am working with the nicest group of people on the planet.”

The feeling is mutual.

“He’s the youthful backbone of the show,” says Jakeim Hart, who plays Larry, a member of the band, adding slightly under his breath, “God, I’m 10 years older than he is.”

“It’s rare to find someone who lifts up the room when he walks in,” says Ilan Eskenazi, the understudy for Conor.

“It’s a challenge for anybody to be onstage throughout the entire performance. It’s a real testament to his focus and drive,” Eskenazi says.

“It’s such a joy to work with him,” Devlin says. “It’s great being 16 and being an actor with no filters.”

“Essentially, I stand in awe of his maturity and talent,” Martin Moran says. “At 16, he is a true artist.”

Bartos doesn’t have much spare time — the cast rehearses for the Broadway transition during the day and performs the show in the evening. He’s also got school work, which his parents oversee. In Lancaster, he attends the Stone School, and they have given him plenty of freedom.

His parents, Todd and Becky Bartos, take turns staying with him in an apartment they are renting, which, as it turns out, is near the Lyceum Theatre.

His younger sister, Ava, attends Linden Hall, so one of his parents stays in Lancaster.

“Life is pretty much rehearsals for the transfers and (performing) the show,” Bartos says. “But I love it. It doesn’t feel like work, it feels like a vacation.”

He’s been recognized twice.

“Once I was walking down the street with my dad and another time we were at a Shake Shack and somebody said they liked me in ‘Sing Street,’ ” Bartos says. “It’s pretty cool.”