Lancaster’s Max Bartos is heading to Broadway with the cast of “Sing Street.”
The musical, about a group of scrappy Dublin schoolboys in the 1980s who form a band, will move to the 900-seat Lyceum Theatre, with previews beginning March 26. It opens April 19, which will make it eligible for this year’s Tony nominations.
Currently “Sing Street” is playing at the New York Theatre Workshop , with plans to close January 26.
Bartos, who at 16 is the youngest member of the cast, plays Darren, their business manager, who eventually joins the band.
“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for this opportunity,” says Bartos who also has a small role in the film “Uncut Germs,” currently in theaters. “The support that I’ve gotten from all my friends and family is incredible.”
“Sing Street” started out as a film, written and directed by John Carney, who also directed “Once,” which became a Tony Award winning musical. Irish playwright Enda Walsh, wrote the theatrical book for both.
The musical is being directed by Rebecca Taichman, who won a Tony for “Indecent,” and choreographed by Sonya Tayeh, who also oversees the dance in this season’s “Moulin Rouge!”
The “Sing Street” score is made up of nine songs written for the movie by Carney and Gary Clark (including one that was cut from the film), as well as fragments of ’80s pop songs.
The Off-Broadway production has sold well but reviews have been mixed.
Entertainment Weekly critic Christian Holub wrote that “It’s a joy just to be swept along that beautiful sea.”
For many critics, the problems seemed fixable. Ben Brantley of the New York Times called it “promising but still unfulfilled.”
Taichman said on Tuesday that the creative team was already at work revising the show.
“We’re looking at a lot of things — among them, how to nail the tone of the piece exactly right, and how to explode the world of New Romantics and synthesizers and 1980s pop music into the room more,” she told the New York Times. “We have listened to the wonderful audiences we’ve had, and have learned a tremendous amount, and we are now thrilled to have the opportunity to make the show better.”