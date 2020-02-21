As Lancaster actor Max Bartos and the rest of the cast of the new musical "Sing Street" rehearse for their Broadway premiere, they've released a music video of one of the songs in the show.

The video for the song "Up," which features the whole cast — including Bartos — was released on Entertainment Weekly's website Thursday, and on Playbill.com and other theater sites Friday.

The coming-of-age musical "Sing Street," set in the 1980s in Dublin, Ireland, focuses on a group of working-class high school students who seek to escape their troubles (personal and financial) by forming a band.

In doing so, they clash with the priest who oversees their parochial school.

The video features lead actor Brenock O'Connor as Conor, a teen trying to attract the attention of Raphina (Zara Devlin), a young woman he likes.

In the video, the rest of the cast either performs on the song or appears in vignettes that are snippets of scenes they perform in during the show.

Bartos can be seen singing and playing the guitar, particularly in the second half of the video.

In "Sing Street," Bartos plays Darren, a high school student who serves as manager and videographer for the band.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The show, which is based on a 2016 independent film, has ended its off-Broadway run at the New York Theatre Workshop. It starts Broadway previews March 26 ahead of its April 19 opening at the Lyceum Theatre on West 45th Street.

The faces of several cast members, including Bartos, are featured on the front of the Broadway Playbill program for the show.

Interviewed in LNP | LancasterOnline in January, just before the off-Broadway run ended, Bartos said he is excited to be making his Broadway debut with a group of down-to-earth and kind theater professionals. His fellow cast members call him "the youthful backbone of the show," and praised his "maturity and talent."

Profiled last spring, Bartos talked about how a recovering from a serious head injury from a bike accident at age 12 led him to find his passion in theater.

He has appeared in shows at local theaters including the Fulton Theatre, Ephrata Performing Arts Center and the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, and started his own Lancaster theater company, Bartos Theatrical Group.

A member of the Actor's Equity and SAG-AFTRA acting unions, Bartos has also performed in other off-Broadway shows in New York.

He had a role in the recent Adam Sandler film "Uncut Gems," and appeared in short films including "Forget-Me-Not" and "The Lottery."

Bartos is the son of Todd and Becky Bartos of East Lampeter Township