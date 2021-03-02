For nearly three decades, the world has watched Shaquille O'Neal dominate the game of basketball, sporadically act in films and most recently, co-anchor "Inside the NBA."

But on Wednesday night, O'Neal, 48, will dip his toe back into a world he's had fleeting glimpses at over the years - the world of professional wrestling, for a match for the promotion All Elite Wrestling.

The match, which will take place on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite" on TNT, will feature O'Neal teaming up with Jade Cargill to take on Cody Rhodes, son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes as well as executive vice president of AEW, and his wife, Brandi Rhodes.

The match will also feature a fifth person in the ring who happens to have a Lancaster connection - referee Bryce Remsburg, who has called Lancaster his home since 2018, will officiate the match.

"Shaq is an athlete, obviously, and he's also not an idiot - he's a very smart businessman," Remsburg explains over the phone. "He wouldn't put himself in a position to fail. This is not a cash grab for him, you know what I mean? He wants this to go well and I would not be amazed if it goes well on Wednesday and this is the first of a litany of appearances for Shaq in an AEW ring."

Since launching a weekly program in mid 2019, AEW has slowly been bringing in celebrities for feature spots. Boxer Mike Tyson has served as a guest referee, and rapper Snoop Dogg recently made a run-in and attempted a frog splash from the top rope.

O'Neal's appearance will not only be the first time a celebrity is officially participating in an AEW match, but it will also technically be O'Neal's first billed match ever.

O'Neal's dalliance with professional wrestling is reignited every few years - in 1994, he appeared on WCW to present the World Heavyweight Championship in a match between Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan. In WWE, he competed in a battle royale that was set to begin a feud between him and another giant, The Big Show, which never came to pass.

Ironically, Paul Wight, the former Big Show, recently announced his own signing with AEW.

"I think in a day like this, with an event like this, everything is just hyped," Remsburg says, explaining the appeal of O'Neal in a wrestling ring. "You can't take for granted that someone has the instincts and wherewithal to adapt as someone else may not, and we also understand and acknowledge that there will be more eyeballs on us this Wednesday than last Wednesday, and the idea is to hook those eyeballs. So we want things to go well, we want Shaq to have a good time and look like a million bucks, because if he does that, everyone else in his match, who are of varying degrees of experience, will also look like a million bucks."

"AEW Dynamite" airs at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, on TNT.