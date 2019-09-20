When a person struggling with alcohol or drug addiction enters rehab, it’s not the end of the battle. Rather, it’s just the beginning. Scott Theurer, chairperson for Lancaster County Recovery Alliance, says having a strong support system and community is essential to an individual’s recovery. Theurer knows this firsthand, as he’s in long-term recovery himself. “Early recovery is just tremendously difficult. … I remember the moments that gave me strength along the way,” Theurer says. “Sometimes it’s simple little things.”

On Saturday, Theurer and other members of the local recovery community will host an event aimed at giving hope to those in recovery, while simultaneously raising awareness for the disease.

The sixth annual Recovery Day Lancaster will be held in Buchanan Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free, and the Alliance will sell $5 tickets for an all-you-can-eat lunch from Hess’s Barbecue Catering.

The event is in partnership with the 521 Club, Lancaster County’s only sober social club. In the past, the 521 Club has hosted its own sober celebration, a concert called Recovery Rocks, around the same date as Recovery Day. The partnership effectively combines the events, adding an enhanced live music element to Recovery Day.

“We have the same purpose: Just to reach out to people in recovery, celebrate people in recovery, celebrate people who have recovered, show people who are still in addiction that it’s possible and that you can have fun,” says Matt Supplee, events coordinator for the 521 Club.

Last year’s event attracted between 500 and 600 people, organizers say.

Recovery Day begins at 10 a.m., followed by an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. At 10:45, attendees will gather in a circle to recite the serenity prayer.

“Sometimes I’ll just stay quiet and just listen ... just to hear everyone in the circle saying the serenity prayer at once. It’s just a powerful moment of just hope,” Supplee says. “That’s kind of what it boils down to.”

At 11 a.m., those who are able can join in a one-mile Walk for Recovery around Lancaster city’s West End. The barbecue lunch follows at 11:45.

That part is one of Theurer’s favorites, and not just because it’s tasty.

“I remember when I was just barely a couple of days into recovery, I got a really good meal for the first time in a long, long time. … I still remember how powerful that was to eat a full healthy nourishing meal,” Theurer says. “So the meal part of this day has always been important to me, because I really believe that food and fellowship and laughter are huge tenants of what it takes to recover.”

Guests can enjoy their food while the Recovery Rocks concert kicks off at noon, featuring Rick’s One Man Band, Dirt Road Redemption, and Grateful Dead tribute band Half Past Dead.

Organizations will be handing out literature about recovery resources during the course of the event. Games, crafts, yoga and kids’ activities also will be offered throughout the day.

IF YOU GO What: Recovery Day Lancaster and Recovery Rocks concert. Where: Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave. When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: Free. Barbecue lunch is $5. More info: lancastercountyrecovery.com or the521club.com.

Lancaster County Recovery Alliance

The Lancaster County Recovery Alliance started in 2015, and Theurer joined shortly after. The organization is a group of community members who work to fight stigma and raise awareness surrounding substance use disorder. That can include those in recovery, their family and friends, those who work in the recovery field, or just community members passionate about the cause, Theurer says.

“Lancaster has a tremendous recovering community of people, and a lot of folks are in leadership positions in our community,” Theurer says. “They’re not only in recovery, they’re thriving in recovery. But we’re not the kind of folks that trumpet that, so you may not know it. You may have a co-worker that’s been in recovery for 10 years, and you may not know it.”

Theurer has seen Recovery Day grow in leaps and bounds since its beginnings; he took the reigns as primary organizer three years ago. He knew he was making an impact during a vacation to the Jersey Shore when he spotted someone wearing a T-shirt from a past Recovery Day event.

While he recognizes how a person approaches recovery is extremely personal, Theurer is a believer in “recovery out loud,” being open and public about one’s recovery journey.

“I really believe that we need to recover out loud because if we don’t, we’re not going to move forward with what really needs to happen, especially with the opioid epidemic, to a place that’s not riddled with emotion and misinformation,” Theurer says.

For starters, he wants community members to treat addiction like a disease, rather than as a personal or moral failing.

“It’s not really unlike any other kind of illness that you need aftercare for,” Theurer says. “I mean, if you look at heart disease or diabetes, it’s an ongoing maintenance that you have to pay attention to. So, could you imagine somebody with diabetes that just couldn’t find the resources to treat the illness? It would be very challenging for them to maintain stability. It’s exactly the same for somebody in recovery.”

GET HELP If you need help for substance abuse, contact the Lancaster County Crisis Intervention Team at 717-394-2631. Other resources include: White Deer Run (Detox and inpatient rehab): 866-769-6822. RASE (Recovery community): 717-295-3080. Compass Mark (Prevention, intervention, referral info): compassmark.org. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services (National help line): 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

The 521 Club

Supplee moved to Lancaster in 2013 and attended his first 521 Club event, the club’s annual Halloween dance, in October of that year.

“When you come into sobriety, at least for me and many of the people that I know, you kind of think all the fun’s over, because you can’t see yourself living without drugs and alcohol, or at least, especially having fun without them,” says Supplee, who is in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction himself.

He ended up having a great time at the sober dance.

“I think a lot of people that come around and see that, they realize that we actually have more fun,” Supplee says. “We laugh more, we joke around more, and there’s none of that drama.”

The 521 Club is best known for hosting more than 30 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings a week. But the club is more than that, Supplee says. In addition to events, the social club grants dues-paying members 24/7 access to the club via a keycard.

And the space, located on Butter Road since 1999, has made major upgrades in recent years. Thanks to funding by the Lancaster Drug and Alcohol Commission, Supplee says, the club has a new roof, a new deck, paved parking lots, a new TV, a vending machine, a commercial-grade lawn mower, upgraded heating and air conditioning, and updates to its kitchen area.

Anyone with 30 days or more of sobriety can join the club, Supplee says, and that includes people in recovery from addiction to alcohol, drugs or both. He says his favorite part of being involved with the organization is seeing sobriety positively affect the lives of others.

“I can’t tell you how many people I’ve seen come in with that miserable look on their face, like, ‘Great, here we go again,’ and six months later, they’re glowing,” Supplee says “To kind of see that happen and to see them have fun for the first time, it’s just rewarding.”