Lancaster rapper, songwriter and music producer Charles Infamous appeared on Monday night's episode of NBC's "Songland," a competition show on which songwriters pitch original songs to producers and recording artists.

Infamous performed his song, "Jukebox," for a panel consisting of the R&B group Boyz II Men and the three singer-songwriter-producers who work with new artists on the show — Shane McAnally, Ester Dean and Ryan Tedder.

His song was not ultimately picked by the panel for the producers to work on in the studio.

Four artists from around the country, including Infamous, had pitched original songs as possible new recordings by Boyz II Men.

Boyz II Men — Wanya Morris, Nathan Morris and Shawn Stockman — eventually said they were going to record the other three songs pitched on Monday night's episode, though the song "Lovestruck," by Chrislee of Essex Falls, New Jersey, was announced as the winner.

The panel told Infamous they especially liked the melody of his song, which name-checks such popular-culture figures as Steve Wonder, Michael J. Fox and Andre 3000.

Tedder gave Infamous a suggestion for a different melody in one part of the song, with Boyz II Men singing along.

But when the competing songwriters were brought out to learn whether they'd advance to work with producers in the studio on the show, Wanya Morris said Boyz II Men "dig your song," but felt it needed more work before it would be ready for them to record.

Infamous said it was great to perform for all the "legends" in the room on "Songland."

In his interview clip for the show, Infamous said he thought "Jukebox" would be a good fit for Boyz II Men because of its nostalgic vibe. He likes to connect his music to people, places and objects, he said.

The song is about understanding classic music of the past in order to to build the music of today and have a vision of the future, Infamous said.

Infamous recently released a three-song EP, titled "Third Eye on Fire," and appeared last month as part of a live-streamed local concert, "Quarantine Couch Fest."

"Jukebox," which is available on "Spotify," is listed as one of his collaborations with Lancaster musician Tuck Ryan, who's featured as a singer on some of Infamous' other rap songs.

Infamous got some good feedback on Twitter during the airing of the show.

Panelist McAnally tweeted a picture of himself grooving to the music in his seat, and said, "Alright that's a jam, @charlesinfamous! Trust these moves."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

@abbyifyouwill tweeted "@BoyzIIMen did @charlesinfamous so wrong. "Jukebox" was straight FIRE.

DJ Bobby Love tweeted "If you know music, you know this is a hit!!"

"I LOVED the flow of that rap!!! so good @ charlesinfamous," @Hi_Im_EggSalad tweeted.

Infamous has written songs under his real name, Nathan Charles Phillips. He's from East Earl, and graduated from Garden Spot High School in 2015 and Millersville University in 2019.

i LOVED the flow of that rap !!! so good @CharlesInfamous #Songland — julia (@Hi_Im_EggSalad) May 26, 2020