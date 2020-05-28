In the fall of 2019, two Lancaster musicians and friends created a song. Earlier this week, that same song got a major boost in visibility by being featured on "Songland," a songwriting competition show on NBC.

Nate Phillips, a 21 year old Millersville graduate who makes music under the name Charles Infamous, is still riding the high from being featured on the show, even if his part was filmed way back in the second week of January.

"It's still weird to me," Phillips said in a phone interview. "A lot of people think I did this, like, last week."

Phillips has been releasing music under the "Infamous" moniker for several years, but started collaborating with singer and piano player Tuck Ryan over the last year.

"We have the same interests in music, and our genres mesh so well together," Phillips says. "Tuck would handle the keys and I would come up with drum patterns."

One night last fall, the pair started talking about song ideas and topics, and the conversation eventually lead to the song "Jukebox." With lyrical references to Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Wonder, the song plays on a sense of nostalgia, delivered over soulful keyboard chords.

After the announcement of a second season of "Songland," Phillips' family implored him to try to send in some songs to get on the producers' radar. After two interviews and several song submissions, Phillips sent in "Jukebox."

Within a matter of weeks, Phillips was flying out to Burbank, California.

The central premise of "Songland" is a focus on the songwriters behind hit songs, and how those songs are crafted. Paneled by Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, each episode features four songwriters attempting to get the episode's featured musician to record their songs. Past episodes have included the likes of John Legend, Florida Georgia Line and the Jonas Brothers. Phillips' episode featured legendary Philadelphia R&B group Boyz II Men.

"By the time I flew out there, I knew the season's general schedule," Phillips says. "But I had no idea I'd be paired with Boyz II Men."

It wasn't just the singers behind "Motownphilly" that had Phillips in awe.

"I was just going through my iPod from middle school and there were three or four songs by Ester Dean and OneRepublic on there," Phillips says. "It's just crazy to think that I was pitching a song and having them edit my music, it's still weird to me."

On the show, Phillips is shown performing a section of the song, and then the panel, armed with instruments, attempt to improve upon the song, experimenting with different vocal melodies and instrumental sections.

Ultimately, "Jukebox" was not chosen by the panel, and the winning song of the episode was "Love Struck," written by songwriter ChrisLee. On the night of the show's premiere, Ryan and Phillips decided to release the song in its initial form, eschewing the panels notes. However, that wasn't because of any disagreements Phillips had with the suggested changes.

"I'm someone who likes to work with people in person. My family has a history of respiratory issues, so I didn't want to risk that," Phillips says. "Tuck and I agreed that the song still slaps as it, so we put it out."

However, Phillips is keeping busy in quarantine - he claims to have done 19 featured verses for other artists over the last two months, aside from the music that he's written for himself. And that's just from recording on his laptop.

"We're in an era where anyone can make music, you just have to rise above in terms of skill and sonic level of recording," says Phillips. "You have to really put your ear to it and want to sound like the greatest in music."

Now that his "Infamous" tag has a little more clout, Phillips says to expect more hip-hop in the tracks that he is waiting to release. Even though he wasn't chosen to proceed on "Songland," Phillips plans to apply the lessons learned into a new level of artistry.

"I definitely learned that there's several different ways that a record can become a hit, and it's important to explore those ways," Phillips says. "It's important to understand the structures, riffs and vibes that are indicative of what a hit record is, as far as what the industry is looking for."