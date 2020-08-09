After the COVID-19 pandemic caused a three-month postponement of their largest annual book sale, Friends of Lancaster Public Library learned they couldn’t use their usual space on the Franklin & Marshall College campus for the event.

Meanwhile, at Park City Center, the planned project to raze the former Bon-Ton department store building and build restaurants in its place was being put on hold because of the pandemic. It was a match made in both bookselling and social-distancing heaven.

On Monday through Wednesday, Friends of Lancaster Public Library’s 65th annual Big Book Sale will offer tables filled with more than a quarter million items, sprawling across 80,000 of the 100,000 feet of the former department store’s first floor.

That will give shoppers plenty of space to stay at least 6 feet away from each other, says Friends book operations chair Pat Ditzler. But, she adds, everyone who’s volunteering at or attending the sale must wear a mask at all times inside the venue.

“That is our stance,” Ditzler says. “You will not get into our sale without a mask.”

Finding new space

“It has been quite the challenge,” says Mary Armstrong, who is chairing the Big Book Sale for the sixth year in a row.

“We didn’t know if it was going to happen this year,” Ditzler adds.

First the book sale, a major annual fundraiser for the Lancaster Public Library, had to be rescheduled from its usual spring slot to the summer because of COVID-19.

Then, in June, Armstrong says, she had to scramble to find a huge vacant space in which to hold the sale, given that the event’s home for the past few years, F&M’s Alumni Sports & Fitness Center, wouldn’t be open to outside events because of the pandemic.

After looking at several sites, Armstrong remembered volunteering with Toys for Tots at Park City Center, and reached out to the center’s senior general manager, Rachel Gallagher, about the empty Bon-Ton space.

“We walked the space, they took a look at it, and it was something that seemed like it would work for them ” Gallagher says. “We’re happy that it’s worked out that way. ... It’s good fortune that they had a need and we had the space available this year.”

With social distancing being necessary at the event, Gallagher adds, “it’s better to be able to spread out.”

Ditzler says the all-volunteer staff at the sale will be taking advantage of the space being separated by pillars into the former sales departments of The Bon-Ton, which closed in August 2018.

“At F&M we had all the tables in a straight row, and lots of single tables,” Ditzler says.

This week, the 250,000 books and thousands more CDs, DVDs, vinyl records and more will be spread across double rows of tables to keep people distanced from those browsing across from them.

“We’re doing little pods” at The Bon-Ton, organizing the tables around book, music and other categories to allow for lots of space for people to stay apart.

At the F&M space, Ditzler says, “we used three basketball courts ... and then we spread out (from there) a little bit. So, maybe (we used) close to 40,000 square feet.”

The Bon-Ton space the sale will be using is twice that big. “Wear your sneakers,” Ditzler says. “You’ll be doing more walking.”

New and familiar

Everyone ages 3 and up must be wearing a mask to enter the sale, Ditzler says, adding the sales staff will not be providing masks.

If someone is unable to wear a mask because of a medical condition, they must wear a plastic face shield; the sale staff will have a few shields to lend, which they will then clean throughout the day.

Only 250 shoppers will be allowed in the Bon-Ton space at any one time, Ditzler says.

To facilitate this, she says, volunteers will be counting people entering and leaving the sole entrance and exit.

Those attending the sale must come in through the entrance that formerly contained The Bon-Ton shoe department — the one that faces Harrisburg Pike — Ditzler says.

If there’s a line to get in, as there sometimes is first thing on the Monday morning of the sale, she says, those in line should stand at least 6 feet apart, and line up around the side of the building toward the Fountain Shoppes.

Everyone will leave the sale on the side of the store toward TGIFriday’s restaurant, she says.

The checkout tables with the volunteer cashiers will all be on that side of the space, Ditzler says.

“We’ll have someone at the exit with a walkie-talkie, and they’ll (count those leaving and) say, ‘Hey, you can let five more people in,’ ” she adds.

“Customers like to sit on the floor with their books and look through them,” Ditzler says. “There will be plenty of space for that.”

In addition, Ditzler says, “It’s not a book sale if you can’t (take time) to look for what you want. We’re not going to tell someone to hurry up” so more people can come in. “We’re not rushing anyone out.”

The sale will still have its offerings divided into the familiar “blue” and “yellow” sides, Armstrong says.

The items on the tables of the blue side are individually priced. On the yellow side, hardbacks are $2, paperbacks 50 cents and children’s hardbacks $1, Armstrong says.

On Wednesday, all books are half price.

“A lot of the equipment and amenities that F&M provided we won’t have,” Armstrong says. “We will not have a snack bar, which is usually pretty popular.”

But, Gallagher notes, Park City Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the sale and will have eateries and restrooms available in the center for those attending.

The opening between The Bon-Ton space the entrance to the rest of the mall will be partially open, Ditzler says. But shoppers must pay for their books and other items at the checkout tables before they can leave, and they can’t come back into the sale through that mall entrance.

The thousands of books and other sale items have been stored for months in the warehouse at the Friends group’s Book ReSort on Marshall Street. They were to be put on a truck this weekend and taken to Park City to be unloaded by the warehouse staff.

“I couldn’t do this without all our volunteers, and I couldn’t do it without the guys in the warehouse,” Armstrong says. “And they’re into it. This is a new challenge for them” this year.

The friends group is not accepting any donations of books or other materials at Bon-Ton venue. It’s also not accepting them at the library or Book ReSort until sometime after the stored materials are transported to the sale.

“We are full to the gills until we move these books out,” Ditzler says.

She isn’t sure exactly when book donations can be accepted again, but she added it should be soon. Patrons should check the library’s and Friends’ websites and social media pages for future announcements about donations.

Important sale

Lissa Holland, executive director of Lancaster Public Library, says the money made at this year’s Big Book Sale is vital to the library’s operations.

Armstrong says the sales staff strives to raise a sixfigure sum each year for the library.

Last year, the sale made $98,000, Ditzler says.

“This year, it’s more important than ever because our donations are down,” Holland says. “We have had to give up several other events.”

An annual spring event in which patrons pay to “adopt” a book to be put in the library collection had to be canceled because of the pandemic. A donor-appeal letter went out later than usual.

“Our used-book stores (in the library and warehouse) are closed,” Holland says, “and our revenue from inside the library is way down — from rentals and printing copies and late fees” because of the months the building was closed, because of the pandemic.

“The only real fundraising we are going to do this year, except for our normal grant applications and the (Extraordinary) Give and appeal letter, will be this book sale,” Holland says. “We will use every penny that they raise wisely.”

“It’s such an unusual year,” Ditzler says. “We can’t anticipate every single thing that will happen. But we’ve done a lot of leg work. ... I wouldn’t even begin to be able to forecast what we’re going to make this year.

“We’re really struggling,” Ditzler adds. “We have all these books. People want them. They are eager for a sale. The library needs the money, and we’ve got the volunteers. But this is a challenge.”

IF YOU GO • What: The Friends of the Lancaster Public Library’s 65th annual book sale. n Where: The former Bon-Ton department store building, Park City Center, off Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster. • When: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. • Benefits: The Lancaster Public Library. • COVID-19 safety: Shoppers must wear masks and maintain safe social distance while inside the sale building. There will be one entrance and one exit; capacity will be limited to 250 people at a time. • Book prices: Start at 50 cents for paperbacks, $2 for hardbacks and $1 for children’s hardbacks Monday and Tuesday, with many books specially priced higher. Books are half price on Wednesday; discount taken at checkout. • Information: bit.ly/ LPLBookSale20