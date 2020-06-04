Lancaster Public Library's popular annual book sale was slated to start Monday, June 8 at Franklin & Marshall College.

However, book donations for the sale stopped when the library closed in March.

Monday, June 8 now marks the first day donations will be accepted for the postponed sale.

The sale usually raises close to $100,000 for the library. The money is needed, especially since smaller book sale fundraisers also were canceled, says book sale coordinator Pat Ditzler.

Starting Monday, June 8, donations of books, records, CDs and DVDs will be accepted at the Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St., Lancaster on Mondays in June from 9 a.m. to noon. In July, the library’s friends group may expand donation hours, Ditzler says.

Donors are asked to place donations in bags or boxes. Because fewer volunteers will be helping, limit donations to 10 boxes a day.

The items will be dropped of outdoors. After donors leave, volunteers will bring items inside to be quarantined for several days and sorted.

Donations will be sold at the library’s annual book sale, which has been postponed to Aug. 17-19.

More information about the sale can be found online or by emailing Redrosebooks@aol.com.