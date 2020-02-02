Evita Colon recognizes the importance of representation.

“As a black woman, when I see someone that is black, that looks like me in any situation, it makes me feel more comfortable,” Colon says.

That also goes for the Lancaster city’s police and fire departments, Colon says. And in a time when relations between people of color and police are complicated, she says finding opportunities to create connection is more crucial than ever.

That’s why she, along with the city’s Public Art department, have chosen to focus on African American men and women in uniform as part for the city’s 2020 Black History Month Celebration.

Video interviews by storytelling group WE&Company with three men in uniform will be shown Friday in the City Hall Gallery & Council Chambers. The celebration will also include performances by spoken word artist Gracie Berry, West African dance group Imani Edutainers, historical arts production group Theatre for Transformation and Lancaster musician and artist Gerri McCritty. Refreshments will be served.

To further show the history of African Americans who served the city’s fire and police forces, an exhibition of photographs from LNP | LancasterOnline’s archives will be displayed in the City Hall Gallery.

Berry, who is also a visual artist, will install sculptural pieces in the city’s station cases at the Lancaster Amtrak train station. The exhibit, “Shadow Keepers and Root Healers: the Original OGs,” explores themes of the African diaspora.

Colon says she and Berry, who also was involved in the event’s planning, worked with Shelby and Jordan Wormley of WE & Co., a Lancaster-based storytelling company. Police Sgt. Donald Morant and firefighters Dennis Perry and Kyle Davidson Sr. are featured in the videos. All three men are still actively serving their respective forces.

In the videos, they share experiences as black men in uniform, as well as what values are important to them even when they’re off the clock.

“We wanted to show the person behind the uniform to bring a sense of humanity to these black officers and firefighters,” Colon says.

And that can be a mountain to climb in the current social and political climate.

“Because we’ve gotten to a place where despite what anyone looks like, despite that representation, we just see the uniform and it has become such a staple of fear and intimidation that we’re not realizing that these are also people, and they are going through the same things that we are going through,” Colon says.

She hopes the event might inspire young, black Lancastrians to pursue careers in their city’s police or fire forces.

“I just want to reestablish that bond and that trust within our community,” Colon says. “I think that is the only way we can really progress forward, if we trust each other and depend on each other, and that depends on our officers.”