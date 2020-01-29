If you've been thinking about expanding your family with a feline, the Pennsylvania SPCA has a special offer for you this weekend.

The Lancaster branch of PSPCA is one of hundreds of shelters hosting Kitten Bowl Party and Adoption Events this weekend in celebration of the Hallmark Channel's Kitten Bowl VII, one of several animal-centric broadcasts that run in conjunction with the Super Bowl. No matter the species, the goal is the same: showcasing animals at shelters who need loving homes.

The Lancaster PSPCA will host events from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Adoption fees for all cats and kittens will be reduced by $25 for approved adopters. There will also be giveaways, including Kitten Bowl VII trading cards.

The second annual Cat Bowl, which features senior and special needs cats, will air Saturday at 11 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel. The Kitten Bowl VII airs Sunday at 2 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.

The Kitten Bowl adoption events are part of a partnership between the Pennsylvania SPCA, North Shore Animal League America, and more than 500 shelter partners across the country.

The Lancaster PSPCA is located at 848 S. Prince St. For more information about the PSPCA, visit its official website.

More of a dog person? Check out the 13 dogs from Pennsylvania who will star in the 2020 Puppy Bowl, which airs at 3 p.m. on Animal Planet.