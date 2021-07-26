The new film “The Water of Life” began, as many great ideas do, over a drink between friends.

The difference between this idea and others is that the drink itself is indelibly tied to the subject matter of the movie — whiskey. Or more specifically, “whisky,” the spelling of which refers specifically to the Scottish variety.

Filmmaker Greg Swartz, a reporter for the former Lancaster New Era in the ’90s, began his lifelong infatuation with whisky while he was a student at Millersville University. Unlike your average college drinker, that infatuation eventually led to something tangible to show for it.

His film on the subject, “The Water of Life,” makes its Lancaster debut at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a whisky tasting at Tellus360. Representatives from Waterford Whisky will be on hand to guide viewers through the tasting.

Swartz says that one of his main goals with “The Water of Life” is to create a film that looks as good as whisky tastes. Since “smell-o-vision” wasn’t an option, Swartz crafted the film to make the whisky look as good as possible.

The film also will screen at Zoetropolis at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, though these latter two screenings will not have a tasting component.

“I know how I like to drink whisky,” Swartz says over the phone. “I’m in a very blessed position to have been given access to the absolute elite of the whisky world and I know how they drink it, and how and why they recommend drinking it that way. I drink my whisky neat, and I’ll usually add at least a couple drops of water.”

Traveling and tasting

“The Water of Life” finds Swartz traveling to several countries, namely Scotland, as well as Germany, Ireland and several others, to present some of the craftsmen who helped the sagging whisky industry of the 1980s become the alcohol juggernaut it is today.

After an anniversary trip to Scotland with his wife, Megan, Swartz brought a bottle to share with his friend and Aurora Films co-founder Brad Kenyon. That same night, the duo decided to make a film about a wide-ranging array of Scottish whiskies.

Plans eventually changed, as they tend to in the making of a documentary, when Swartz discovered Bruichladdich whisky.

“Bruichladdich had the thing I was looking for, in that it’s a very, very good whisky, and it has a really good story,” Swartz says.

Bruichladdich Distillery was founded in 1881 and survived until 1996, before being resurrected by new owners in 2001. “The Water of Life” tells the story of the cast of characters responsible for that revitalization, from Mark Reynier, one of the investors who brought the distillery back to life, to Jim McEwan, the iconic distiller with more than five decades of experience in the whisky trade.

Swartz says that, much like the participants in a toast, the interview subjects could not have been more welcoming.

“It was pretty shocking to be honest with you,” Swartz says. “We were so pleasantly surprised at the welcome we were given everywhere, without any doors being closed. The only ‘nos’ we got generally were when people were out of the country.”

‘Immersive sumptuousness’

Between 2018 and 2020, Swartz and his crew completed “The Water of Life” in time for festival season, only for those festivals to become virtual as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of being able to tour the film around physically, Swartz dove deep into the internet, hosting an ongoing interview series called “Big Man, Wee Dram” and offering virtual premieres to various whiskey clubs and distilleries, usually with a tasting kit to sip while you watch.

“We were ready to shoot in June (of 2018), but I insisted that we wait until November,” Swartz says. “I didn’t want Scotland to look summery. Whisky evokes deep rich, fall colors of browns and golds and oranges, not green and summery. It’s not tequila, it has a different aesthetic to it. Scotland has a real sense of place, and the best whiskies reflect the places that they’re made in a lot of ways, especially the smell and taste. So we decided to try to showcase that, in making a movie that isn’t a lot of talking heads, but is driven by a lot of drone footage and a lot of beautiful B-roll, so you get that immersive sumptuousness.”

Swartz is currently working with distributors to achieve an official streaming release in November of this year. For those whisky fans who can’t make it to any of the three Zoetropolis screenings, Swartz partnered with The Whiskey Bourbon Scotch Enthusiasts (or WBSE) to make the film available on a pay-per-stream basis, which can be found at wateroflifefilm.com/partners/wbse/.

And just how much whisky was consumed during the making of this film? Swartz lets out a laugh before saying, “A lot.”

“As a sort of tradition, every distillery we visited gave us a bottle when we left, and then we would buy multiple other bottles,” Swartz says. “The good thing is that nobody ever had to drive. We’d shoot until dark, go back and eat dinner, then go have a bunch of drams and watch footage by the fireplace. It was not exactly a brutal shoot.”