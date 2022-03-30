Nearly a year after its local debut, "The Water of Life" will debut nationally on PBS.

Directed by former Lancaster County resident and Lancaster New Era writer Greg Swartz in collaboration with Aurora Films co-founder Brad Kenyon, the film is a love letter to Scottish whisky (the varietal with no "E"). The film will get its PBS premiere on June 19. Swartz says that this will be followed later this year by a premiere on streaming platforms.

The film finds Swartz visiting several countries to speak to well-known names in the whisky industry.

“I know how I like to drink whisky,” Swartz said in a 2021 phone interview about the film. “I’m in a very blessed position to have been given access to the absolute elite of the whisky world and I know how they drink it, and how and why they recommend drinking it that way."

To find out more about the film, visit wateroflifefilm.com