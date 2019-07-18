Jackie Hynes always knows when her grandma is thinking of someone special.

Her grandma, who lives in Lititz, will grab a notepad and start by writing the name of a loved one, or something related to the person. She’ll jumble up those letters and make new words from there, sometimes taking creative liberties.

When Hynes decided she was ready to release her original music, she decided against using her own name. So, she turned to grandma.

Her grandma came up with Lyncs, a musical pseudonym Hynes finds perfectly fitting. Lyncs will perform at Lancaster Pride on Saturday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

“As part of the LGBT community, I thought that would be a huge step for me as an artist to come forward and kind of represent,” Hynes says.

Hynes grew up in Lancaster and briefly attended Manheim Township High School before transferring to the West Chester-based PA Leadership Charter School. She took classes online and commuted there a few times a week. Just a few weeks ago, she relocated to New York City to further pursue music.

Hynes started playing piano at age 6, and progressed to violin, upright bass, bass guitar and finally, acoustic guitar. As a high school senior, she joined the Hershey Symphonic Orchestra as an upright bassist and performed with the group at Carnegie Hall.

“I’ve never really met anybody who worked as hard for just purely for the musical experience, and for nothing else other than to just come together with music,” Hynes says of the orchestra. “I thought that was the most beautiful thing.”

She continued her musical studies at Millersville University, where she developed her original songwriting in the school’s Marauder Music Productions program. Hynes recorded her first song for the group’s annual compilation CD. Each year, she developed her songwriting more to elevate her contribution to the compilation.

“Upon graduating, I knew that all I wanted to do was just write and record,” Hynes says.

Hynes latest releases, “If You Just” and “Black Hole,” have a bright electro-pop feel reminiscent of Lorde and Sylvan Esso. While the finished product is layered with electronic effects, Hynes’ songwriting process always starts bare-bones, with just her voice and acoustic guitar.

But even with her earliest songs, she’s always heard an elaborate landscape of sound in her head while imagining her music — a skill she partially credits to her time as an orchestral musician.

“Every conductor I’ve ever played with always says get your ears out of your music,” Hynes says. “It’s kind of being able to not only memorize what you’re playing, which is very important, but also being able to listen to what everybody else is doing.”

That opens her ears to the possibilities of different elements working together, rather than only hearing them individually. She brought that vision to life for the first time on the song “Safety,” a song she describes as having a “shimmery, Queen feeling.”

Bringing her musical dream into reality filled Hynes with joy.

“It’s like an other-worldly, out-of- body experience,” she says.

Hynes recorded the track with Logan Ressler, who was Millersville’s studio manager at the time.

“We ended up working pretty closely together, and I was really fortunate to have him as a mentor,” Lyncs says. “I learned a lot from him.”

Hynes recorded her latest releases “If You Just” and “Black Hole” at Rock Mill Studios in Mechanicsburg. OPUS, a video production company in Rock Lititz, created a colorful stop-motion music video for “If You Just.” She hopes to release a full-length album in the future.

Saturday will mark her first performance at Pride, a milestone she’s looking forward to celebrate.

“I’m so stoked to be a part of it in any way, shape or form that I can be and meet other artists in the area who are also part of the LGBTQ+ community and getting to all come together in support of one common goal,” Hynes says.