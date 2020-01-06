“Jeopardy!” is ready for prime time this week, and a Lancaster native will be one of three top players in the spotlight and behind the buzzer.

Brad Rutter, a 1995 graduate of Manheim Township High School, will play for bragging rights (and a lot of money) in the “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” tournament that will begin airing Tuesday, Jan. 7, on ABC.

Rutter, who has won more money than any other player in “Jeopardy!” history, will play against the other two top money-winners, fellow champions Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer.

The tournament, which was played in December, according to the Associated Press, will air least Tuesday through Thursday, from 8 to 9 p.m.

The first contestant to win three games wins $1 million; the two runners-up win The two runners up will each receive $250,000.

If additional games are needed beyond the first three, the “Greatest” tournament could air additional nights, starting Friday and possibly running Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 14-16.

Biggest winners

Rutter has won nearly $4.7 million over several different “Jeopardy!” appearances — including his original five-day run, the Tournament of Champions and the Million Dollar Masters tournament.

He first appeared on the venerable quiz show in 2000, when the show’s rules still limited players to five appearances. In March 2019, he helmed a team with two other top winners in the show’s first All-Star Games team tournament. His team split $1 million.

Jennings made his initial “Jeopardy!” appearances after the rules changed, and was able to rack up the show’s longest winning streak at 74 games. He has won $3.37 million.

Holzhauer, a professional gambler who won $2.7 million on the show in April through June of 2019, also holds records on “Jeopardy!”: all 15 of the show’s top single-day winnings.

Though both Rutter and Jennings were beaten by IBM’s Watson computer in a man-versus-machine tournament, Rutter has never been beaten by a human opponent on “Jeopardy!”

Interviewed by online lifestyle magazine Seattle Refined, Jennings said Rutter is the player to beat in the “Greatest” tournament, calling him “the best I’ve ever seen.”

“It’s really all about buzzer timing and knowledge,” Rutter told the Associated Press last week, “and all of us are pretty good at that. Personality-wise, I think Ken is probably the jokiest of the three, like he throws little quips in, and I’m a little too focused.”

Rutter told AP that Holzhauer is analytical, but also “ready with the quips.”

“But we all put a bunch of strategy into it,” Rutter said.

Rutter is an actor, writer and producer in Los Angeles.

He still has family in Lancaster County, and returns a few times a year — sometimes for fundraising events for Lancaster County libraries.